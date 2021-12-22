The Daily Acca: No clean sheets in the Carabao Cup
Paul Robinson is taking the stance that all six teams will score in the Carabao Cup tonight, and the Betfair traders have boosted the bet from 7/2 to 9/2. Here are today's Daily Acca picks.
Youthful Chelsea to concede
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brentford v Chelsea @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT
Thomas Tuchel has called in the youth team to help bolster his covid-hit squad ahead of tonight's trip to Brentford, so I think we can slightly ignore their usual trends.
Chelsea are solid at the back under Tuchel, but without a full-strength XI, I can certainly see the hosts scoring against them.
Similarly, I find it hard to imagine the Bees keeping a clean sheet. Only Everton have failed to score against them since their 7-0 cup victory over Oldham in September.
Goals at both ends of Anfield
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Liverpool v Leicester @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT
Like Chelsea, Liverpool have been affected by covid, and with Jurgen Klopp already bemoaning the fixture schedule, it's a pretty safe bet that he will play a very young side tonight.
Brendan Rodgers' men haven't played since their 4-0 victory over Newcastle, which was also down to covid related absences.
They will be fresher than the Reds though, and likely to play a stronger XI. Their defending has been well below standard this year though, and this could end up being a bit of a goal-fest.
A Christmas cracker in North London
Bet 3: Back BTTS in Tottenham v West Ham @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT
Spurs seemed to exorcise a few demons against Liverpool on Sunday, and while in one sense they were lucky with some of the decisions, a case can easily be made that they deserved the three points.
Harry Kane missed some chances, but he did score, and that could potentially be the start of a run for the England man. Defensively, Antonio Conte's men did appear a bit suspect though, due to the open nature of the game.
West Ham are enjoying a fine campaign, and while results have tailed off slightly in recent weeks, they will be well up for a cup tie at Spurs. Expect more fireworks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 113pts
Returned: 90.51pts
P/L: -22.49pts
Recommended bets
Back All six teams to score in the Carabao Cup @ an Odds Boost of 5.59/2
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/2 from 7/2. Click the link above to gain access.