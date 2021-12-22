The Daily Acca: No clean sheets in the Carabao Cup

Youthful Chelsea to concede

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brentford v Chelsea @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Thomas Tuchel has called in the youth team to help bolster his covid-hit squad ahead of tonight's trip to Brentford, so I think we can slightly ignore their usual trends.

Chelsea are solid at the back under Tuchel, but without a full-strength XI, I can certainly see the hosts scoring against them.

Similarly, I find it hard to imagine the Bees keeping a clean sheet. Only Everton have failed to score against them since their 7-0 cup victory over Oldham in September.

Goals at both ends of Anfield

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Liverpool v Leicester @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Like Chelsea, Liverpool have been affected by covid, and with Jurgen Klopp already bemoaning the fixture schedule, it's a pretty safe bet that he will play a very young side tonight.

Brendan Rodgers' men haven't played since their 4-0 victory over Newcastle, which was also down to covid related absences.

They will be fresher than the Reds though, and likely to play a stronger XI. Their defending has been well below standard this year though, and this could end up being a bit of a goal-fest.

A Christmas cracker in North London

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Tottenham v West Ham @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Spurs seemed to exorcise a few demons against Liverpool on Sunday, and while in one sense they were lucky with some of the decisions, a case can easily be made that they deserved the three points.

Harry Kane missed some chances, but he did score, and that could potentially be the start of a run for the England man. Defensively, Antonio Conte's men did appear a bit suspect though, due to the open nature of the game.

West Ham are enjoying a fine campaign, and while results have tailed off slightly in recent weeks, they will be well up for a cup tie at Spurs. Expect more fireworks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.