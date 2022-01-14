The Daily Acca: An 11/1 odds boost to start the weekend

BVB to prove too strong at home

Bet 1: Back Dortmund to Win & BTTS @ 8/5 - KO 19:30 GMT

Freiburg are in good form and are fourth in the Bundesliga, but Dortmund have been excellent at home this season, and I expect them to win.

The visitors should be capable of grabbing a goal though, given that only two of Dortmund's eight home wins this term have been to nil.

It's also worth noting that Freiburg have netted in six of their nine on the road this season.

No clean sheets at the Amex

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brighton v Crystal Palace @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

This isn't the closest derby in the world, but it's still a pretty fierce rivalry, and I can definitely see both teams scoring tonight.

The Seagulls have rediscovered their touch in front of goal of late, scoring in six of their last seven outings.

Palace came from behind to beat Millwall in the cup last weekend, and while they have lost their last three away matches in the league to nil, they have largely been much better in front of goal under Patrick Vieira.

Nice's home woes to continue

Bet 3: Back Nantes to Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Nice are second in Ligue One, but Nantes are in cracking form, and while they are only in ninth place, the difference in points is only seven.

I also have some concerns about Nice's form at home, as in the league it's just one win in five - losing on three occasions.

The visitors are currently unbeaten in six in all competitions, and also their last three on the road in the league. They can extend that run tonight.