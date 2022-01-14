To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca: An 11/1 odds boost to start the weekend

Crystal Palace manager - Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira has made Palace a more attractive prospect

Paul Robinson is aiming to head into the weekend with an 11/1 winner, and his Daily Acca kicks off in the Bundesliga. Here are his selections:

Back Dortmund to Win & BTTS, BTTS in Brighton v Crystal Palace, and Nantes to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 12.011/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/1 from 9/1. Click the link above to gain access.

BVB to prove too strong at home

Bet 1: Back Dortmund to Win & BTTS @ 8/5 - KO 19:30 GMT

Freiburg are in good form and are fourth in the Bundesliga, but Dortmund have been excellent at home this season, and I expect them to win.

The visitors should be capable of grabbing a goal though, given that only two of Dortmund's eight home wins this term have been to nil.

It's also worth noting that Freiburg have netted in six of their nine on the road this season.

No clean sheets at the Amex

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brighton v Crystal Palace @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

This isn't the closest derby in the world, but it's still a pretty fierce rivalry, and I can definitely see both teams scoring tonight.

The Seagulls have rediscovered their touch in front of goal of late, scoring in six of their last seven outings.

Palace came from behind to beat Millwall in the cup last weekend, and while they have lost their last three away matches in the league to nil, they have largely been much better in front of goal under Patrick Vieira.

Nice's home woes to continue

Bet 3: Back Nantes to Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Nice are second in Ligue One, but Nantes are in cracking form, and while they are only in ninth place, the difference in points is only seven.

I also have some concerns about Nice's form at home, as in the league it's just one win in five - losing on three occasions.

The visitors are currently unbeaten in six in all competitions, and also their last three on the road in the league. They can extend that run tonight.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 130pts
Returned: 112.86pts
P/L: -17.14pts

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Dortmund to Win & BTTS, BTTS in Brighton v Crystal Palace, and Nantes to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 12.011/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/1 from 9/1. Click the link above to gain access.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Daily Acca