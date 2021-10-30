The Daily Acca: A 22/1 boosted bonanza from the Championship

Rooney's Rams to ruin Rovers

Bet 1: Back Derby @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 BST

The Rams are still bottom of the Championship, but they are slowly clawing their way back to safety, and without the points deduction, they would be in 16th.

Wayne Rooney's men have drawn their last four, but they did beat Reading in their game prior to that. Their record at Pride Park this season is played seven, won two and drawn five, and today they take on a poor-travelling, Blackburn.

The visitors have lost their last three on the road, and their sole away win this year came at Forest, back in August.

Warnock to be left smiling

Bet 2: Back Middlesbrough @ 11/10 - KO 15:00 BST

It's certainly a surprise to me that Middlesbrough aren't odds-on for their clash with Birmingham at the Riverside.

Neil Warnock's side have won four of their last five - all of which were 2-0 victories - to climb to seventh in the table.

The Blues did win against Swansea last weekend, but that was at St Andrew's, and prior to that they had gone seven without a victory - five of which were defeats.

It's also worth noting that since winning their opening two away games of the campaign, they have taken just two points from a possible 15 - scoring only once.

Draw specialists to share the points

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Preston v Luton @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Nathan Jones had a turbulent time as Stoke manager, but he's done exceptionally well at Kenilworth Road.

He took them from a relegation battle to a mid-table finish last year, and they are in the Play-offs as it stands today.

The Hatters are unbeaten in five - three wins and two draws - and it's just one defeat in 10. Away from home it's three draws from their last five.

Preston were involved in midweek cup action against Liverpool, but Frankie McAvoy didn't play his best XI.

They too are another team that have drawn a lot of matches this term - six of 14 overall - three of which came from their last four at Deepdale.