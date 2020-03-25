The Daily Acca: Chinandega to frustrate their visitors

Chinandega are solid at home

Bet 1: Back Chinandega & Draw @ 2/1 - KO 21:00 GMT

Chinandega are hardly the cream of the Primera Division, and they couldn't even beat the team who are bottom last time. That was away from home though, and on their own ground, they have a fairly decent record.

So far this term they have played five, won three, drawn one and lost one of their five home outings, and in the Apertura phase of the season, they achieved positive results in over half of their matches here.

Managua are in second place, they enjoyed a 4-2 win over their local rivals on Sunday night. Their record is patchy away from home though, as it's just four wins from their last 16 in the league.

Real Esteli to lose ground on the leaders

Bet 2: Back Deportivo Ocotal & Draw @ 6/5 - KO 21:00 GMT

Another short odds away team that I think will let down favourite backers are Real Esteli. They are in third place, and have won their last two, but they were both at home.

On the road it's two wins from four attempts in the Clausura, and in the Apertura, they recorded victories in just two of their nine away from home.

The hosts are only 8th of 10 in the standings, but they have lost just one of their five at home this semester, and in the previous one they were beaten in just two of their nine in front of their own fans.

Diriangen to breeze past Deportivo Las Sabanas

Bet 3: Back Diriangen @ 4/7 - KO 21:00 GMT

League leaders, Diriangen, are away from home tonight, but I believe that they will be able to justify their odds-on quote at Deportivo Las Sabanas.

The visitors have won seven of their 10 outings this season, and they come into this game on a four match winning streak in all competitions.

Even away from home it's three wins from their last three in the league, and in the wider picture - seven wins from their last nine, with the other two being draws.

Deportivo Las Sabanas are bottom of the league, and while they ended a four match losing streak with a draw on Sunday night, just can't see them living with their opponents today.

