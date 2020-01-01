The Daily Acca: Palace to excel on the road again

Foxes to be held in the North East

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Newcastle v Leicester @ 16/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

A second string Leicester team managed to win at West Ham last weekend, a result which cost Manuel Pellegrini his job. Jamie Vardy et.al are expected to be back in the team for the trip to St James', but I think that they are a bit too short in the betting.

Newcastle suffered only their second home defeat of the campaign against Everton at the weekend, but the Toffees have improved since Marco Silva left the club, and I'm willing to give the Magpies another chance.

Steve Bruce's men are still 11th in the table, and they managed to draw with Manchester City here at the end of November.

Norwich to remain rooted to the bottom

Bet 2: Back Crystal Palace @ 2/1 - KO 17:30 GMT

There haven't been many wins for Norwich or Crystal Palace recently, but Roy Hodgson's team are the better side, and they are too big at 2/1 to take the three points at Carrow Road.

The Eagles have three away successes to their name so far this term, and they were good on the road last year too.

The Canaries drew 2-2 with Spurs at the weekend, but prior to that they were beaten at Villa and at home by Wolves.

Daniel Farke's side haven't won in front of their own fans since that famous 3-2 victory against Man City, and they were beaten in five of the seven matches since.

Another home defeat for Arsenal

Bet 3: Back Man United @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United have been in decent form of late, and aside from the slip-up at Watford, they haven't lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on November 2nd.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won just one of their last 15 in all competitions - which is quite the stat when it comes to a club of the Gunners' size.

Mikel Arteta was beaten on his first match in charge at the Emirates, and while many people will feel that they were unlucky, the fact remains that they lost the game.

