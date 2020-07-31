The Daily Acca: PSG to continue their dominance

Cosenza to maintain their good run

Bet 1: Back Cosenza @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

It is the final day of the Serie B season and Cosenza need to a win to have any chance of avoiding the relegation Play-off. If they lose however, they will be automatically relegated.

That is because the team they face today are directly below them. Juve Stabia are in much the worse form though, as they have lost their last two - and six of their nine since the league resumed.

The hosts meanwhile come into the game on the back of four straight victories, taking their tally to six wins from nine, under post-covid conditions.

PSG to complete the treble

Bet 2: Back PSG 4/9 - KO 20:10 BST

This is the Final of the Coupe de la Ligue, which is the French League Cup, and I can't see how PSG won't win inside of 90 minutes.

Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to win their first domestic treble since the 2017/18 season, and they already have the first two trophies in the cabinet.

They are clearly the better team, although Lyon are no mugs, but PSG also have the advantage of having played competitively in another Cup Final this time last week.

The selection did the double over Lyon in the league, and they also knocked them out of the Coupe de France - with all three games yielding a 10-3 aggregate score.

Los Angeles to bring the goals

Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Orlando City v Los Angeles @ 23/20 - KO 00:30 BST (Sat)

This is a Quarter-final MLS tie, where I expect the goals to flow.

Los Angeles have won two and drawn two since the resumption, with all four games seeing this selection land. They have had 3-3 and 2-2 draws, while also winning 6-2 and 4-1.

Orlando City have won three and drawn one, and while only one of those ended with the ball in the net on at least four occasions, their last meeting with LA in September 2019 finished 2-2.

