Football Bet of the Day: Defensive damage in Denmark

Rivals to entertain again

Copenhagen v PSV

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport

Leaning on Pisa did us no favours last night, as their 2-0 defeat at Ascoli nixed our BTTS bet. Muttering in out coarsest Italian, we'll head to Denmark, because Copenhagen are up against Roger Schmidt's swashbuckling PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Last week's first-leg clash in the Netherlands was a spectacular eight-goal thriller which ended 4-4, despite the fact that Copenhagen led 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3. PSV have now seen both teams score in nine of their last 13 games, and of those nine, eight have also seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land. If you look at PSV's UEL campaign, three of their six group matches saw BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals bets successful.

Copenhagen are five points clear at the top of the Danish Superliga, and since their winter break they have rattled in 12 goals across five competitive matches. Eight of their 13 games in the UECL this term have seen at least three goals with both teams scoring.

This second leg might not be another eight-goal spectacular, but I do think it'll be exciting, so I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Both Teams To Score, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.0811/10. The first leg had eight corners, and PSV average over six corners per game in the Eredivisie alone.