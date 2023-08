Sunday's World Cup Final headlines free bet off

Alex has built a 33/1 34.00 Bet Builder Multi on Saturday

Mike fancies plenty of goalmouth action in North London

Pete is using Forest on Friday for a 20/1 21.00 tip

Well. After an opening Premier League weekend where we saw plenty of goals, loads of cards, and more injury time than ever before, Betfair is offering yet another chance for customer to redeem a completely free bet to use on all football this weekend (18-21).

Simply opt-in here, and place the bet you want!

Not only do all four divisions in England play this weekend, but Serie A and the Bundesliga also return as the final two major competitions in 2023-24, with the free bet available to use across all competitions!

Though most importantly, England are appearing in a World Cup Final for the first time since 1966, and you can also use your free bet on the Lionesses this Sunday!

We've tapped into some of brightest minds at Betfair to offer some options to get you right in the mood for this weekend's action, and if you fancy using your free bet for an acca, Betfair's amazing new market 90 Minute Payout also applies, so there will be no more injury time heartache for punters this season!

If your match odds selection is winning as the clock hits 90:00, the bet or selection will be settled as a winner.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

Option #1 - Trader Sam's 13/1 14.00 World Cup Final Bet Builder

Leg 1: Half Time Draw @ 10/111.88

Leg 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 8/151.52

Leg 3: Russo 2+ Shots on Target @ 21/10

Leg 4: Abelleira 1+ Fouls @ 2/91.22

I'm expecting a cagey affair here, particularly in the first half with Spain having gone into the break at 0-0 in their last two games. They keep the ball and are very patient in their build up, and with this being a final England's priority will be on not conceding early on, so the half time draw and under 2.5 looks a nice play for me.

Russo has had 12 shots on target throughout the tournament, three more than any other player. She's a fox in the box, and a very important player for Wiegman's team, so England will be looking for her in their pursuit for goals here.

Abelleira looks decent value for a foul here, having committed eight in her six games so far. England have so many quick, attacking options, and Abelleira sits right in front of the back four and will look to break up play as much as she can.

Back Sam's World Cup Final Bet Builder @ 13/114.00 Bet now

Option #2 - Alex Boyes' 33/1 34.00 Bet Builder Multi

Leg 1: Mo Salah to score anytime @ 4/61.65

Leg 2: Domink Szoboszlai to score anytime @ 3/13.95

Bournemouth travel to Anfield on Saturday having conceded 36 times in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Liverpool. On top of that, they lost 9-0 in this exact fixture last season, a match in which Scott Parker was sacked following the full-time whistle.

Now, somehow, Mohamed Salah failed to score in that match, but his overall record against the Cherries shows eight goals in eight games. He also missed a penalty at the Vitality last season, and knowing Salah, he'll be looking to right that wrong. He's too short to back alone at 4/61.65, but combining him in a double with his Hungarian teammate is tempting.

Domink Szoboszlai made a great start to his Liverpool career at Stamford Bridge last weekend, creating more chances than any other Liverpool player against Chelsea. Opta tell us he also made six off-the-ball runs into the box at Stamford Bridge, proving his role is to run beyond the striker to get into the box.

There should be even more opportunity to do so in a possession heavy match against Bournemouth at home, and his price of 3/13.95 to notch anytime is highly tempting.

Leg 3: Both Fulham and Brentford to score 2+ goals @ 9/25.30

Last season, both fixtures between Fulham and Brentford ended 3-2 to the home side. 10 goals across two games is something to remember. We know both sides had great seasons last year, but they both performed poorly when it came to set-pieces defensively.

That alone gives us a little extra when looking for both teams to net two or more goals once again in this fixture, on top of the open play quality they possess.

Fulham won last week without Mitrovic from the start, and with the Serbian unlikely to be involved again, this may well be a new beginning for Marco Silva's men. They did however concede 2.3 xG in that match v Everton, with Brentford looking to profit from the same openings here.

The Bees netted twice v Spurs in an end-to-end game, and I think 9/25.30 for another game full of goals for both sides completes our 33/134.00 Bet Builder Multi.

Back Salah & Szoboszlai to score and Fulham & Brentford to score 2+ goals @ 33/134.00 Bet now

Option #3 - Mike Norman's entertaining 8/1 8.80 Bet Builder in North London

The last six meetings between Tottenham and Manchester United have resulted in 25 goals being scored, that's an average of just over four per game. And given what we witnessed during the first round of Premier League fixtures, I think we should expect something similar again.



United's midfield was completely overrun by Wolves on Monday night and that resulted in their defence being stretched with regularity, meaning Erik Ten Hag's men conceded 23 shots to the opposition, with seven of those being on target.



Tottenham themselves were involved in an entertaining game last week, drawing 2-2 with Brentford with all four goals coming in the first half. Spurs registered six shots on target in that game, showing that even without Harry Kane they can cause opposition defences plenty of problems.



So I think we're set for another highly entertaining affair in Sky's Saturday tea-time game and I'm happy to do a simple Bet Builder involving Tottenham shots and match goals, simply because I don't think United's defence is out of the ordinary.



As mentioned, United conceded seven shots on target to Wolves in their opening game, so away to Tottenham I'm thinking the home team to register eight or more shots on target is worth chancing, while Over 3.5 Goals, continuing the trend of recent years when these two have met, also looks a decent shout for a Bet Builder that pays just over 8/18.80.

Back Tottenham 8+ Shots on Target and Over 3.5 Match Goals @ 8/18.80 Bet now

Option #4 - Max is back at 54/1 55.00

Tottenham must give their fans reasons to be optimistic in their first home match without Harry Kane. There were plenty in their draw with Brentford in which Spurs were energetic and debutant James Maddison got two assists. Manchester United were sluggish and lucky to beat Wolves. Back Spurs at 13/82.62.

Southampton are the joint-highest scorers in the Championship and odds-on to win at Plymouth. But The Pilgrims are unbeaten in their two since returning to the second tier and held Watford 0-0 at Vicarage Road last weekend. Home Park is not an easy place to visit and the hosts can maintain their unbeaten record. Back the draw at 2/12.94.

Oxford United are aiming to make it three wins on the trot when they travel to Barnsley. The Yorkshire side have taken just one point from their last two and lost at home to Peterborough in midweek. A draw would be a decent result for both teams. Back it at 9/52.78.

In League Two, fourth-placed MK Dons visit Colchester who have lost both of their matches so far. The visitors look like decent value at odds-against so back them at 6/42.46.

Back Max's Four-Fold @ 54/155.00 Bet now

Option #5 - Pete's final chance to shine @ 20/1 21.00

Nottingham Forest at home to Sheffield United may not set the pulses racing but Steve Cooper's men, who stayed up thanks to that form on home soil, are a decent price to get up and running for the new campaign.

Ipswich have now won an incredible 13 of their last 15 games and have forgotten what losing feels like, having not suffered a league loss since back in January. At 5/61.84 back them to win yet again at QPR.

Bolton are setting the pace in the third tier with three wins, nine scored and just the one conceded ahead of Wigan's short trip.

Elsewhere in League One Portsmouth look to be turning Fratton Park back into a fortress. Only one team has won there since New Year's Day and can't see Cheltenham becoming the second.

Reading have flattered to deceive while the Stevenage bandwagon shows no sign of slowing down. At 8/52.56 the buoyant visitors are too long against a Royals team with one league goal to their name.

Back Pete's five-fold @ 20/121.00 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here!