Champions League Qualifiers: Benfica aim to finish job in Eindhoven

PSV v Benfica: Hosts must overturn narrow deficit

PSV v Benfica

Tuesday, 20:00

The Portuguese side looked comfortable at half-time in last week's first leg in Lisbon. Leading 2-0, they could have scored another and put the tie to bed. Instead, Cody Gakpo pulled one back for PSV and they will go into the second leg on Tuesday believing they can book their place in the group stage.

Benfica are 1.68/13 favourites to qualify but an early goal for the hosts would really open this up.

Ferencvaros v Young Boys: Second leg should be tighter than first

Ferencvaros v Young Boys

Tuesday, 20:00

The first leg had five goals, a comeback and a sending off. Ferencvaros stunned their hosts by taking an early lead, the Swiss drew level but then had Silvan Hefti dismissed after 25 minutes. David Wagner's men rallied though and went 3-1 up in the second-half before Franck Boli scored his second of the night for the visitors.

The second leg is likely to be a cagier affair and you can get 2.3611/8 on over 3.5 goals. bettors favour Young Boys to eliminate the Hungarian champions.

Ludogorets v Malmo FF: Swede's backed to make the group

Ludogorets v Malmo FF

20:00

Swedish league leaders Malmo scored goals in both halves to win the first leg comfortably. It's difficult to see a way back for Ludogrets but they warmed up nicely for this second leg by beat Lokomotiv Sofia 5-0 on Saturday in the Bulgarian league.

Malmo are 1.141/7 to qualify and an early goal for them would put this tie beyond doubt.

Brondby v Red Bull Salzburg: Bulls backed to hold on to lead

Brondby v Red Bull Salzburg

Wednesday, 20:00

The Danes took an early lead in Austria before RB fought their back into the match and eventually sealed a 2-1 win thanks to Brenden Aaronson's 90th minute goal. On that basis, these sides look well-matched but RB are 1.564/7 to win the second leg.

Over 2.5 goals is 1.548/15 and bettors are confident that the Austrian league leaders will be in the hat on Thursday.

Shakhtar v Monaco: Ukrainians plan to protect narrow lead

Shakhtar v Monaco

Wednesday, 20:00

Shakhtar won the first leg 1-0 thanks to Pedrinho's 19th minute goal. They proved adept at protecting their lead and could set up to do that in Donetsk on Wednesday. Monaco are only a terrible run of three consecutive defeats in which they have failed to find the net so 'No' could be a bet in the Both Teams to Score market.

Shakhtar are firm favourites to qualify at 1.351/3 with Monaco 3.613/5.

Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff Tiraspol: Moldovans in strong position

Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff Tiraspol

Wednesday, 20:00

Dinamo Zagreb are a short price to win the second leg but they will have to go some if they're to reach the group stage. The team from the Croatian capital lost the first leg 3-0 in Moldova with Adame Traore scoring twice for Sheriff.

Sheriff are 1.051/20 to reach the group stage for the first time in their history.