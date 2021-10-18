Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns £10 into 10k with 11 football bets

It was a winning weekend for one Betfair punter who scooped just over 10k from £10 with a sensational 11-fold win on Betfair.

Milan were 2-0 down to Verona when our shrewd punter put his faith in the Rossoneri and the duly obliged with three second-half goals, including one from Olivier Giroud, to win the match 3-2.

Victories for Lyon and Strasbourg in France, as well as Bayern Munich thrashing Bundesliga title rivals Bayer Leverkusen, also helped.

West Ham's hard-fought won at Goodison Park was massive too, coming in at 2.89/5, while Spurs' win at Newcastle, which crucially saw the bettor use Bet Builder to combine the away victory with both teams to score, played a big part at 4.216/5.

They also made a smart call in La Liga when Villarreal were 0-0 with Osasuna.

We have no idea whether the punter is an Arsenal fan but they knew not to trust Unai Emery's side and backed them to lose. The Yellow Submarine went on to sink, 2-1.

Ten bets in 10 countries = 21k

Another punter took home just under €21k after landing a ten-fold globetrotting acca.

They staked €70 in the Premier League, La Liga and more but it was in Denmark and Switzerland where the real drama unfolded.

Brondby came from 2-1 down in the 82nd minute to win 3-2 - landing a winner for our punter - while 10-man Basel struck a 90th minute winner to keep the bet on course.