Sunday Football Tips: Back feisty 4/1 shot in Rome derby
Paul Higham has a 4/15.00 Bet Builder riding on the big Roma v Lazio derby in Serie A on Sunday, based on it being the usual red-blooded affair at Stadio Olimpico.
Rome derby usually a feisty affair with six red cards in last four games
Fouls & cards the way to go in betting market
Back 4/15.00 cards & shots Bet Builder in Rome
Claudio Ranieri has steadied the ship at Roma with just one defeat in six heading into what should be an entertaining Rome derby with Lazio.
Roma are still 15 points behind their Stadio Olimpico counterparts and this fierce Derby della Capitale is always a hotly fought contest regardless of form.
And in what's a hot-blooded derby game we probably should be looking at discipline for today's Bet Builder.
Leg 1: Over 5.5 total cards
Cards have been in ready supply over the last few derbies, with both sides getting at least three each in the last four meetings.
There's also been six red cards shown during that stretch so it's safe to say there's no love lost between these two.
So while it's still a bit short at 4/111.36 for over 5.5 cards on Sunday it shouldn't be any problem.
Leg 2: Valentin Castellanos 2+ fouls
Taty Castellanos is Lazio's top scorer this season but he also leads the sqaud in fouls with 25 in Serie A this season.
He's also had plenty of multiple fouls games, including in each of his past four league outings and in six of the last seven.
So at 10/111.91 for 2+ fouls in the derby he's the pick of the fouls market.
Leg 3: Manu Kone 2+ fouls
French midfielder Manu Kone is out pick from Roma to get 2+ fouls in the derby, priced up at 1/12.00.
He'll be in the thick of the action and has 31 fouls this season from 21 starts for club and country, so is a regular offender.
Kone has at least one foul in 12 of 16 Serie A games with three of those being multiple foul games - and while that's not a huge number it's always a good idea to back someone who usually gives at least one foul away in these grudge matches.
The heightened pressure and atmosphere of a big derby should mean a player like Kone should easily add a couple of fouls to the tally.
