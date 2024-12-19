Thursday Football Tips: Back Betis to catch HJK cold in 5/2 Bet Builder

Betis unbeaten in past four games

HJK failed to score away in Conference League

Back a 5/2 3.50 Bet Builder on Betis fast start

Heidenheim vs St Gallen

Thursday 19 December, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Real Betis are way down in 17th in the Conference League table and can't reach the top eight, but they need just a point to ensure they make the play-offs and a win over HJK Helsinki will improve their position in those standings.

And that's very much the way we see it going with the Spaniards 1/91.11 for victory at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after a nice little four-game unbeaten run.

Finding value is tough with Manuel Pellegrini's side such big favourites, but there's a way we can get a decent return to them catching the Finnish side a little cold...

HJK have been behind at the break in their last two Conference League games, which have also been their last two competitive outings since their domestic league ended in October.

So they've been mixing friendlies with the Conference League and that's got to impact on just how sharp they are.

Betis have been ahead at half-time in two of their Conference League ties and with HJK's frecent record we'll back Betis to be ahead again after 45 minutes at 4/91.44.

It's 13/201.65 for 'no' in the both teams to score market which means effectively we're backing a Betis win to nil - which is exactly the result of the last two meetings between the sides in the Europa League a couple of years ago (3-0, 2-0).

No, Betis aren't rock-solid at home but HJK failed to score in both of their Conference League away games and indeed their final domestic league away game too - so we're pretty confident the Spaniards can hold out.

The scorer of the only goal of the win over Petrocub in Moldova last week, Cedric Bakumba is the man to back to get the goals again as a 10/111.91 anytime scorer.

He had a perfect record of three shots on target from his three attempts and his efforts should be rewarded with another start here.

Form in the competition counts so back Bakumba to grab another Conference League goal here.