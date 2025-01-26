Aston Villa v West Ham: Ollie Watkins to add to season tally

Watkins to score in third successive league game

Tielemans back to his best

Return of Summerville huge for West Ham

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Aston Villa v West Ham

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Villa to extend unbeaten run at home

After a satisfying week of Premier League action, picking up four points from their fixtures against Everton and Arsenal and showing tremendous fighting qualities against The Gunners, Villa squandered the opportunity to control their own European destiny and edge closer to booking their spot in the top eight of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

For Ollie Watkins, it was interesting to hear him discussing after the Arsenal game how he'd like to start up top alongside Jhon Duran in future games as he believes they could strike up a lethal partnership, although when the two were on the pitch together against Monaco, the side seemed to lose their shape a little.

The 29-year-old has been involved in 99 Premier League goals in 168 appearances for Villa and if he scores or assists against West Ham, he'll be the fastest player to reach 100 since Kevin De Bruyne in 2020. He is 1/12.00 to score his 11th goal of the season and his third in as many league games.

Recommended Bet Back Ollie Watkins to score SBK 1/1

Youri Tielemans' revival has been a pleasant surprise under Unai Emery, returning to the peak of his powers, he has been at the heart of so much of what Villa have done well this campaign.

The Belgian has four Premier League assists and one goal to his name this season and is 2/13.00 to add to his tally of goal involvements.

Recommended Bet Back Youri Tielemans to score or provide an assist SBK 2/1

No side has scored more headed Premier League goals this season than Aston Villa, with Tielemans involved in 50% of those.

Aston Villa were 2-1 victors at the London Stadium on the opening weekend of the campaign and are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 2010-11, when the Hammers finished bottom of the table. I'm backing them to win and over 2.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to win & Over 2.5 goals SBK 5/4

Summerville return a welcome one

As for West Ham, it is of course Graham Potter's first away Premier League fixture at the helm as he goes in search of his second win.

When it comes to the side's attacking threat, there's a noticeable difference to how effective they are with and without Jarrod Bowen.

Since the start of last season, The Hammers have played seven games without the England international and have lost five of them, winning the other two. In the 53 games he has featured, they average 13.1 shots per game and 4.3 shots on target per game, compared to just 8.7 shots and 2.4 shots on target without him.

Having attempted to sign Duran from Villa this window, the London club are edging closer to signing a striker. With pace in attack a large issue of late, I think Crysencio Summerville's likely return this weekend could be huge for them. The tricky winger with his frightening pace and dribbling qualities has been missed and if he does feature, I'm backing him to draw two or more fouls at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Crysencio Summerville to be fouled 2 or more times SBK 1/1

Now read more Premier League tips and previews here.