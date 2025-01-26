Aston Villa v West Ham: Ollie Watkins to add to season tally
Having scored twice in eight minutes to rescue a point at The Emirates last weekend, Aston Villa will look to show the same level of tenacity to extend their unbeaten run at home to 11 matches...
-
Watkins to score in third successive league game
-
Tielemans back to his best
-
Return of Summerville huge for West Ham
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Aston Villa v West Ham
Sunday, 16:30
Live on Sky Sports
Villa to extend unbeaten run at home
After a satisfying week of Premier League action, picking up four points from their fixtures against Everton and Arsenal and showing tremendous fighting qualities against The Gunners, Villa squandered the opportunity to control their own European destiny and edge closer to booking their spot in the top eight of the Champions League on Tuesday night.
For Ollie Watkins, it was interesting to hear him discussing after the Arsenal game how he'd like to start up top alongside Jhon Duran in future games as he believes they could strike up a lethal partnership, although when the two were on the pitch together against Monaco, the side seemed to lose their shape a little.
The 29-year-old has been involved in 99 Premier League goals in 168 appearances for Villa and if he scores or assists against West Ham, he'll be the fastest player to reach 100 since Kevin De Bruyne in 2020. He is 1/12.00 to score his 11th goal of the season and his third in as many league games.
Youri Tielemans' revival has been a pleasant surprise under Unai Emery, returning to the peak of his powers, he has been at the heart of so much of what Villa have done well this campaign.
The Belgian has four Premier League assists and one goal to his name this season and is 2/13.00 to add to his tally of goal involvements.
No side has scored more headed Premier League goals this season than Aston Villa, with Tielemans involved in 50% of those.
Aston Villa were 2-1 victors at the London Stadium on the opening weekend of the campaign and are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 2010-11, when the Hammers finished bottom of the table. I'm backing them to win and over 2.5 goals at 5/42.25.
Summerville return a welcome one
As for West Ham, it is of course Graham Potter's first away Premier League fixture at the helm as he goes in search of his second win.
When it comes to the side's attacking threat, there's a noticeable difference to how effective they are with and without Jarrod Bowen.
Since the start of last season, The Hammers have played seven games without the England international and have lost five of them, winning the other two. In the 53 games he has featured, they average 13.1 shots per game and 4.3 shots on target per game, compared to just 8.7 shots and 2.4 shots on target without him.
Having attempted to sign Duran from Villa this window, the London club are edging closer to signing a striker. With pace in attack a large issue of late, I think Crysencio Summerville's likely return this weekend could be huge for them. The tricky winger with his frightening pace and dribbling qualities has been missed and if he does feature, I'm backing him to draw two or more fouls at 1/12.00.
Now read more Premier League tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad
-
Football Betting Tips
Build Ups Tipsheet: Player vs player match-ups to watch out for this weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Serie A Tips: Back Bologna and Roma to boost UCL bid
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Fulham: BTTS the value play at Villa Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more