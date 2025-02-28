Aston Villa v Cardiff City Tips: Back Rogers to score in home win

Changes to side won't prevent Villa from progressing

Morgan Rogers to extend fine record and score

Cian Ashford a huge threat and backed for shots

With this FA Cup tie sandwiched in between a Tuesday night league game and a Champions League fixture seven days later, I expect Unai Emery will make changes to his side to face a Cardiff City that are outfit languishing just above the Championship relegation zone.

The visitors come here fresh from a much-needed win and clean sheet. They had previously conceded in each of their last seven in all competitions, a run which included shipping seven goals at Elland Road at the start of the month.

Even with the inevitable changes to the Villa XI for this one, and Emery's relentless defensive injury concerns, I'm not quite tempted by Cardiff at 12/113.00 to come out on top. But I can see them asking a few questions.

Rogers to record another goal contribution

Morgan Rogers has been enjoying a tremendous season in claret and blue. The versatile attacking midfielder demonstrated at Selhurst Park earlier in the week how great an understanding he has with Ollie Watkins as the two treated us to some superb link-up play. Rogers scored with a really clever finish to take his season tally to 12 and was a positive in an otherwise miserable 4-1 defeat.

The 22-year-old has had a hand in three of Aston Villa's four FA Cup goals this season, scoring in both matches. He has created the second most amount of chances and had five shots. At 13/102.30 I'm backing him to score anytime in this one.

Recommended Bet Back Morgan Rogers to score SBK 13/10

Cardiff looking to catch Villa cold

A 1-0 win over fellow Championship strugglers Hull on Tuesday night was Cardiff's first victory in six and this weekend they have temporary respite from their battle to remain a second tier outfit as the 1927 FA Cup winners travel to Villa Park.

One Bluebird who has impressed me massively this season is Cian Ashford. At just 20, his football brain, his intelligence and reading of the game stand out. Currently on three goals this season, the local lad is thriving, with his innovative attacking play and willingness to run, he could be key if Cardiff are to unlock their opponents defence and cause a gigantic upset.

With Emi Martinez forced off at half-time in Villa's game against Crystal Palace just days ago, in conjunction with the already torrid luck they've had with injuries to their backline, I'm backing the youngster to register 1+ shots on target at 6/42.50.