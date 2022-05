Red Bulls' star to shine

Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig

Saturday 14 May, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

We were right about Shamrock Rovers beating Derry City last night in the big Irish Premier game of the night, but we got too greedy and went for BTTS as well. If you kept it simple and just backed the outright win at 1.9520/21, well done.

We'll switch our attention to the big climax in Germany (stop sniggering at the back), because it's the final day of the Bundesliga season, and RB Leipzig need to avoid defeat to ensure they qualify for the Champions League. Opponents Arminia Bielefeld have effectively been relegated - they would need a huge win and they also require Stuttgart to lose heavily against Köln.

I've had a fair bit of success this season backing the irrepressible Christopher Nkunku to score in games in Germany and in Europe, and I make no apologies for backing him again here. The Frenchman has rattled in 34 goals in all competitions, and has scored four goals across his last three matches. Arminia need to push for the win, so Leipzig should get space to counter, and that's when Nkunku really comes alive.

At evens on the Exchange, backing Nkunku to score seems a sensible play.