Football Bet of the Day: Scoring a piece of cake for Dundee

Promotion chasers to shine

Arbroath v Dundee

Friday 22 January, 19:45

The betting gods don't seem to like us very much this week. Barcelona got the 2-0 win we wanted against third-tier side Cornella in the Copa del Rey last night, but both of their goals came in extra time, which was no good for us. It didn't help that Barca missed not one but two penalties in normal time.

We head to Scotland now, because in-form Dundee are visiting rock-bottom Arbroath in the Scottish Championship, and I reckon Dundee can pick up a couple of goals this evening.

Dundee are part of the promotion picture, having put together a six-match unbeaten run in the league, and having won their last three games. They have found their form in front of goal, scoring at least twice in their last five league outings, and scoring three goals in a recent 3-2 win over Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

Arbroath have lost seven of their 11 games, and have won just once. Dick Campbell's side has leaked 17 goals already, including five in the last two games against Hearts and Queen of the South. They aren't an easy side to knock over at Gayfield Park, but they've only kept a clean sheet once at home, and they are up against a team in form.

You can back Dundee to score two goals or more at 11/10 on the Sportsbook, and I think that's an attractive bet.