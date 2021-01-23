Sunday Sports Multiple: A Parma draw the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Parma to draw with Sampdoria at 23/10

This has been a tough season for Parma, but they are showing signs of life under Roberto d'Aversa, who is in his second spell at the club.

A draw against Sassuolo isn't an eye-catching result, but Parma deserved more from that game last weekend, and getting their first point on the board in six outings gives them something to build on against Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria.

The visitors are in a solid mid-table position, thanks to two excellent home wins, but their record on the road is poor. They've lost four of their last six on their travels, earning just four points out of a possible 18, and although Parma may struggle to force the win, a draw is well within their capabilities on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Thunder to beat Adelaide Strikers at 4/5

With two rounds to go in the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers face a double-header with a spot in the play offs potentially up for grabs.

Neither side has been that convincing in the second half of the season and have similar records but the Thunder secured an impressive win against the reigning champions Sydney Sixers on Friday and that could set them up nicely here.

That victory was secured off the back of a first innings total of 232, the highest score in this year's tournament by a significant margin. Alex Hales was the hero, with a spectacular century and in his current form, he can be the difference against a Strikers side that has struggled for consistency this year.

Bet 3: Back Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat Green Bay Packers at 8/5

Once again Tom Brady is playing an NFL Conference Final, but this year the five-time Super Bowl winner has had to draw on all of his experience to guide a new look Buccaneers side through a tricky campaign.

Things haven't run smoothly for the Bucs, but the combination of Brady's composure and guile with the array of attacking options that have been thrown together in Tampa Bay, has produced steady improvement, culminating in a memorable victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round.

A trip to Green Bay in January will provide a different kind of test for Brady and co, but they have already beaten Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 38-10 this season and their wealth of big game experience will serve them well here. This could be an epic encounter between two of the modern quarterback greats, but I'm siding with Tampa.

Total Odds for this multiple: 14/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



