Saturday Sports Multiple: A Milan win the headline in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Milan to beat Bologna at 20/23

Milan suffered a setback in their quest to claim the Serie A title last weekend, but they can bounce back against opponents who are struggling to find the net.

Sinisa Mihailovic's Bologna are in a solid situation in mid-table but their lack of goals is becoming a frustration for their Serbian coach, who has seen his team draw five of their last eight and score just four times in the last five Serie A outings.

That lack of a cutting edge is largely down to personnel issues. Musa Barrow is more of a winger than a central striker, while Rodrigo Palacio is well past his best and Federico Santander is not fully fit. Milan should have little to worry about defensively in this encounter and look a solid bet to pick up all three points.

The Big Bash League's top two teams meet in the Qualifier on Saturday and it promises to be an entertaining clash.

It was honours even for these two during the league stages of the campaign as the Scorchers beat the Sixers by 86 runs in Round Eight and the Sixers returned the favour with a seven-wicket thrashing two weeks ago.

There's little to choose between them, but the Sixers finished the season stronger, chasing down a stiff total against the Melbourne Stars, while the Scorchers slipped to defeat against Brisbane, so I'm siding with the defending champions at these odds.

Bet 3: Back Leicester to beat Sale at 7/5

Both these sides could be forgiven for being a little rusty on this return to competitive action. Sale haven't taken the field since a 20-13 home win against Worcester on January 8, while Leicester have only played once so far in 2021.

The Sharks are big favourites to return with a win from this trip to Welford Road, but the Tigers are not to be underestimated.

Leicester have won three out four on their own patch so far this season, with their only defeat coming against reigning champions Exeter. I've a feeling this could be a lot closer than the odds suggest and the home side could be worth a bet.

