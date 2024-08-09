Fantasy Premier League Tips: Using AI to back your FPL selections and assist Betfair's special bets

Use AI to Win at FPL

Fantasy Premier League is becoming increasingly difficult to succeed in, with the pool of engaged managers growing. But Fantasy Football Hub can help you win your FPL mini leagues.

AI is at the heart of Fantasy Football Hub: every player has a predicted point score for each gameweek and these are used to provide a team rating for Gameweek 1.

Members can access the recommended AI best team for Gameweek 1 and then their recommended AI transfers once the season is underway.

In 2023/24, Fantasy Football Hub managed a real FPL team using the AI best team as a starting point and then its own transfer recommendations and finished in the top 1% - beating 99% of human managers.

And that's not all - the new AI Assistant Chatbot is here to give you instant advice and answers to all your burning questions. Need to know who to transfer in? Struggling with captain choices? Just ask.

Rate our selections using AI

Each week here on Betfair, there are special FPL bets covering the biggest games and talking points of the gameweek.

Will Mohamed Salah hit double digits against a promoted team in Gameweek 1 for the sixth time when he visits Ipswich Town? He's averaged 11.8 points in his Gameweek 1 performances and AI predicts him to be the highest scorer on opening weekend, on 7.6 points.

Erling Haaland is favourite for the Golden Boot this season and typically starts fast, scoring a brace in his two previous Gameweek 1 appearances. He tops the AI predictions among forwards for opening weekend, with a prediction of 7.2 points.

Elsewhere, Arsenal look to be the best bet for a clean sheet when they entertain Wolves in Gameweek 1. Five of the top six AI predictions for defensive players are from the Gunners defence, with Gabriel and Ben White leading on 5.4 predicted points.

More reasons to join the Hub

Get exclusive access to team reveals and articles from the world's best managers, including last year's winner, Jonas Labakk. See how the pros do it and apply their strategies to your own team.

Plan ahead and optimise your team based on upcoming fixtures. Our Fixture Analyser helps you identify the best matchups and avoid potential pitfalls.

Keep your friends close and your mini-league opponents closer. Use the Mini League Analyser to see what your rivals are up to and stay one step ahead.

There's no better time to sign up to Fantasy Football Hub with their pre-season offer of 50% off all memberships. And if you don't win your mini-league, they'll even give you a full refund!

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading AI to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today with 50% off and win your league or your money back.