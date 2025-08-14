Fantasy Premier League Tips: Back Haaland to start strong at 4/1

Salah to score at 8/11 1.73 ?

Haaland brace at 4/1 5.00 ?

Romero clean sheet at 6/5 2.20 ?

The Captain Bet - Salah to score anytime

Mohamed Salah has an impeccable record in Gameweek 1 appearances for Liverpool, registering an attacking return in eight consecutive seasons, making him an attractive prospect.

Delving deeper into the numbers, he is averaging 12.25 points per game from his Gameweek 1 performances. He faces a Bournemouth defence which has lot some key personnel in this transfer window.

According to Fantasy Football Hub's AI points predictions, Salah should be the go-to captain pick for this opening round of fixtures. He's predicted to score 8.2 points in this fixture, a huge 1.2 points ahead of his rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Mohamed Salah to score anytime SBK 8/11

The Goalscorer Bet - Haaland to score two or more goals

Erling Haaland generally makes a fast start to the season, racing to ten goals in five league games at the start of last campaign. He has scored five goals in three opening weekend fixtures for Manchester City.

Manchester City have had a reduced pre-season due to their involvement in the Club World Cup, but Erling Haaland has still been a consistent feature on the scoresheet.

He's predicted to score 6.8 points in this fixture, so for FPL managers going with Haaland over Salah, he will be a capable captain. We must also note that he has scored eight goals in five league games against Wolves.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score 2 or more goals SBK 4/1

The Penalty Bet - Palmer to prosper

Chelsea's Cole Palmer is the golden boy of pre-season, following his Player of the Tournament award and decisive brace in the Club World Cup final, giving him a boost in popularity.

The arrival of Joao Pedro in this transfer window should occupy defences, giving Cole Palmer the freedom to roam and find crucial spaces to notch attacking returns. He's predicted to score 7.0 points in FPL against Crystal Palace this weekend.

He's the highest owned player in FPL going into Gameweek 1, with plenty of rotues to points including goals, assists and set piece potential. Crucially, he is on spot-kicks for Chelsea.

Recommended Bet Back a penalty to be awarded when Chelsea face Crystal Palace SBK 7/5

The Clean Sheet Bet - Romero's Spurs to win to nil

Spurs carry the clean sheet hopes of many when they take on promoted Burnley on Saturday afternoon. They are expected to be a sound defensive outfit under Thomas Frank.

New arrival Joao Palhinha will provide siginficant protection in defensive midfield, as Spurs seek a shutout to start their campaign.

Spurs defensive assets take up two of the top three spots in the AI predictions, with Romero leading the way over Pedro Porro on 5.4 predicted points. Back the clean sheet against Burnley and select Romero in FPL!

Recommended Bet Spurs to win to nil against Burnley SBK 6/5

