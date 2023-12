Salah at 4/1 5.00 to score 10+ FPL points very tempting

Son & Richarlison can combine to land 5/4 2.25 wager

The case for Mo Salah scoring 10 or more FPL points this weekend is a relatively simple one, not least because he has a fantastic record against Manchester United, Liverpool are at Anfield, and United are low on confidence and have a long list of injurites and suspensions.

But in terms of just Fantasy Premier League points scoring, Salah is likely to get 10+ FPL points by either scoring two or more goals, or scoring and assisting a goal.

There are other ways too that he can get to 10+ FPL points, one being starting the game (1 pt), playing 60+ minutes (1 pt), scoring (5 pts) and being the top FPL performer (3 pts).

But effectively, given he'll almost certainly start and play 60+ minutes against United, then scoring a brace or scoring and assisting will almost certainly net him 10+ FPL points as doing so will mean he has a high chance of collecting points for being one of the game's top peformers.

Only a dreaded penalty miss, or a red card, would hinder the chances of Salah getting 10+ FPL points should he score at least twice or score and assist.

So let's talk about Salah himself. He's the leading FPL scorer this season with an average of 7.94 points per match, but on home soil his average climbs to 9.71 points per match.

He's averaged exactly 11 FPL points per game in his last five matches at Anfield, and from his last 12 Premier League starts, he's recorded at least 10 FPL points on six occasions.

So here, we can back Salah at 4/15.00 to do something he's achieved 50% of the time in the last three months!

Salah has 11 Premier League goals to his name this term and seven assists, and he's managed six goal involvements in his last five games, so he easily ticks the 'consistency' and 'in good form' boxes.

And the icing on the cake is Salah's recent record against Manchester United.

The Egyptian King has managed a quite astonishing 13 goal involvements in his last five games against United. True, Liverpool have scored 22 goals in that time, but for Salah to score nine of them and assist a further four is extremely impressive.

With the Reds top of the table and in fine form, and 2/71.29 at home to a poor United side, I'm very confident that at 4/15.00, Salah will get those 10+ FPL points for us.

Am I happy to back Mo Salah to score at least 10 FPL points against Manchester United? Absolutely. Am I confident Son Heung-min and Richarlison will combine to score 10+ FPL points v Nottm Forest on Friday night?

The answer is 100% yes, but I have to admit that initially I thought the price of 5/42.25 was a little on the skinny side.

But that was only because I couldn't get Son out of my mind as being the man most likely to get those valuable FPL points, and I initially contemplated backing him to score at least two goals at 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook, or to score and assist at 7/18.00.

But then reality struck home, and that reality is that if Richarlison and Son both start, and play 60+ minutes, then that's four points in the bag already, and that one of them scoring a goal means 10+ FPL points is very reachable.

Son is 13/102.30 to score anytime, Richarlison is 15/82.88, which means it's around 2/71.29 that one of them finds the back of the net on Friday night.

Of course, if you back them both to score in separate equal wagers then both bets could land, giving you a return of just over 6/42.50, and there's no guarantee that if just one of them scored that Son and Richarlison will combine to reach 10+ FPL points.

But I'd still rather back the fantasy option at 5/42.25 as you could reach the 10 point target courtesy of goals, assists, a clean sheet (only applies to Son) and by being one of the top FPL performers in the game, so we're not totally reliant on just a goal being scored.

After a quiet few weeks, Son has been back to his best recently, scoring 10 FPL points alone away at Man City, and last week accumulating 17 points in a Player of the Match performane against Newcastle.

Richarlison has only just returned form injury, but he looked sharp when scoring a brace against the Magpies last weekend, a game in which he scored 15 FPL points, and he now has four goal involvements to his name (2 goals, 2 assists) in his last five starts for Tottenham.

Spurs are strong favourites to beat Forest on Friday night, which means Son is a strong contender to add to the 10 goals he's scored already this term while Richarlison can't be ruled out of having another goal involvement himself.

