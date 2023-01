Man Utd, Spurs and Brighton also backed

Fifth round to be played Weds 1 March

Manchester City 2.568/5 are the favourites to win the FA Cup after they landed a trip to Championship club Bristol City in the fifth round.

There are six fourth round replays left to play but a kind draw for the Premier League champions, after they knocked out Arsenal, has firmed up support for City on the Betfair Exchange.

City have only won the FA Cup once under Pep Guardiola which, compared to his four Premier League titles and four EFL Cup wins, is a meagre haul. Bettors are backing him to add a second in 2023.

Man Utd, Spurs and Brighton also backed

Punters also like Manchester United 5.14/1 and are confident they will get past West Ham 26.025/1 when the pair meet at Old Trafford.

David Moyes will take the Hammers to his old club - provided he's still in the job by then - after they beat Derby 2-0 last night.

The Red Devils are already on the verge of one final and can finish the job when carrying a 3-0 aggregate lead into their EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Winning the FA Cup would give an entirely different complexion to Tottenham's 7.87/1 season and, in Antonio Conte, they have a manager who lifted the famous trophy with Chelsea in 2017.

He left the club shortly after, so perhaps the Italian can leave his current employers with a going away gift if, as has been reported, he leaves this summer.

Another Italian manager who is making an impact in England is Roberto De Zerbi whose Brighton team knocked out holders Liverpool on Sunday.

The Seagulls are 9.89/1 to go to Wembley and come back with the FA Cup.

After that there's a steep rise in the odds with West Ham, Leicester City 25.024/1 and Leeds United 28.027/1.

Burnley 65.064/1 are the shortest price of any non-top flight club left in the competition.

What a story it would be if Vincent Kompany were to steer them to the final in his first season as Clarets manager. It was the Beligan, of course, who lifted the trophy as Manchester City captain the last time they won it.