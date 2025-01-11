Tamworth v Tottenham: 11/1 Maddison can star for Spurs

Tottenham will have to deal with an artificial pitch

James Maddison has an impressive goalscoring record on the road

Back the Spurs attacker to score both anytime and 2 or more

Tamworth v Tottenham

Sunday 12 January, 12:30

Live on ITV 1, UTV, STV & ITVX



Lambs to the slaughter?

So, what do we know about Tamworth? Let's start with the fact that they play their games at the Lamb Ground, a stadium that has stood for nearly a century and holds just 4,000.

That's good for a pub quiz but what will interest Ange Postecoglou more is that Tamworth have an artificial pitch.

Tamworth are 96 places beneath Spurs in the pyramid and to get to this stage they've beaten Macclesfield 4-2, Huddersfield 1-0 and Burton on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

The most memorable was the 1-0 home win over League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield when they unleashed their most talked-about weapon: the long throws of Tom Tonks.

Toms can hurl it Rory Delap style and it was from such a throw that Huddersfield goalkeeper Chris Maxwell fumbled the ball into his own net to send Tamworth through.

Team news clues are there for Spurs

Tamworth's 4G pitch actually helps punters try and guess Tottenham's team news, with Ange Postecoglou revealing: "The artificial surface does play a part in (team selection). We have to be really careful about which players we expose to that.

"I have a fair bit of experience of that, in terms of playing on artificial pitches. I think guys coming back from injury, it's probably unwise to expose them to that."

Further, asked if it was a good chance to blood younger players, the Spurs boss added: "No, it gives me an opportunity to put a team out that I think will win a game of football. The ones who play will be the ones who I think will do that."

Tottenham go into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 first-leg semi-final victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup so, despite the year not ending in '1', Spurs have hopes of silverware in the cups this season. This is a very obvious chance to make further progress in this competition.

Spurs super-short but other options available

The match odds are as one-sided as you'd imagine. They show Spurs at 2/131.15, with Tamworth 14/115.00 and The Draw 13/27.50.

To get the right side of even money there are options though.

One is to give Tamworth a goal and if they get enough throw-ins within range, there's a decent chance it could come via a scramble in the box.

Tottenham to win and Both teams to Score is 11/82.38.

On the handicaps, Tottenham -2 is 7/52.40, with -3 at 10/34.33.

Also, if Spurs take time to adjust to the pitch, the Draw/Tottenham Half Time/Full Time price of 16/54.20 could be worth a look.

Maddison can be the main man

Since being taken off in the 6-3 Premier League mauling by Liverpool, James Maddison has been starting on the bench.

That's good for two reasons when it comes to having a bet on this match. First, he'll be hungry and second the Spurs playmaker will be fresh after coming on just past the hour mark in each of his last three matches for Tottenham.

He missed the midweek Carabao Cup tie due to suspension so looks a lock to play here.

And, if that's the case, the 2/13.00 for an anytime goal jumps out.

Recommended Bet Back James Maddison to Score SBK 2/1

Maddison has five goals in his last eight away games for Tottenham and you get the impression he'll love feeling the 'best footballer in the playground' vibe here.

In fact, let's push the boat out and have a little punt on Maddison to score twice at 11/112.00.

Tamworth have conceded 41 goals in 24 games in the Conference this season (they sit 16th out of 24) while Maddison has bagged braces on the road against both Manchester City and Southampton in the last couple of months.