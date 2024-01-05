</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Sunderland v Newcastle: Back Toon to be dumped out without scoring at 9/1
Lewis Jones
06 January 2024
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/sunderland-v-newcastle-fa-cup-third-round-tips-back-toon-to-be-dumped-out-without-scoring-at-9-1-050124-664.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-06T10:26:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-05T20:32:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones - aka 'Jones Knows' - is all over taking on Newcastle as they head to face bitter rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup... Lay Newcastle on the Betfair Exchange @ [1.79] Back Sunderland to win &amp; under 2.5 goals @ [9/1] Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here Sunderland v NewcastleSaturday January 06, 12.45Live on ITV &amp; ITVX Toon unbackable on derby day Those that read my weekly Notebook column won't be surprised with my angle on the game here. I'm very keen to lay Newcastle at [1.79]. The Toon have gone from a team that were hard to beat to one that is now very easy to create good quality chances against, especially away from home. Newcastle conceding 7.27 worth of expected goals in a Premier League match at Liverpool was beyond alarming. There was a severe lack of cohesion in their defending in that 4-2 Anfield defeat and not once did they muster the confidence or energy to sustain attacks towards the Liverpool goal. There seems to be cracks developing in what looked an unshakable team spirit. Newcastle have lost nine Premier League games this season. They lost just five games all last season. It's now seven loses in their last eight games across all competitions and they have picked up just five Premier League away points - only Sheffield Utd (2) have fewer. The 7.27 worth of expected goals shipped at Anfield now means only Luton have a worse combined expected goals against record away from home this season than Newcastle's (23.52). A fixture of such importance, riddled with huge expectation and arguably the game of the weekend, is the last thing Eddie Howe needs right now. It's not a tournament he's ever really flourished in either as a manager, never making it past the fifth round in 13 seasons. That includes getting knocked out at first hurdle in each of the last two seasons at Newcastle by Cambridge and Sheff Wed - both League One teams at the time. Furthermore, Sunderland have an excellent recent record against Newcastle, boasting an unbeaten run in their last nine meetings, winning six of the last seven. That obviously comes with the caveat that this is the first meeting between the teams since the Saudi investment arrived. Lay Newcastle vs Sunderland @ [1.79] Bet now Go fishing for a big-price Sunderland win Although I'll happily hit the lay button on Newcastle at short odds, it's not a betting tactic for everyone. There is however enough juice in the Sunderland win price of [3/1] to go hunting a big-priced winner. Sunderland possess very reliable and hardworking players that don't give much away but also don't exactly know how to cut loose. All 10 of their last 10 fixtures have fallen under the 3.5 goal line with just 18 goals scored combined in those fixtures, equating to a per-90 average of just 1.8 goals. Meanwhile, Newcastle's attack is floundering, scoring just six goals in their last eight fixtures. Howe spoke of this lack of fluidity in attack during his press conference, he said: "Confidence is a very fragile thing for the players, so anything that helps them find their best rhythm as quickly as possible is what we are seeking." I'll be surprised if Howe heads to Wearside with any desire to shoot the lights out. It will be safety first. This should lead to a low-scoring affair with under 2.5 goals on offer at [23/20]. If you combine the Sunderland win angle with under 2.5 goals you conjure up a tasty looking 9/1 shot to cheer on. Back Sunderland to win &amp; under 2.5 goals @ [9/1] Bet now Follow Lewis Jones' Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week. Kieran Trippier's Newcastle in for a tough afternoon aka 'Jones Knows' - is all over taking on Newcastle as they head to face bitter rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Lay Newcastle on the Betfair Exchange @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Back Sunderland to win & under 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10.00</span></b></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>Sunderland v Newcastle</strong></span><br><strong>Saturday January 06, 12.45</strong><br><strong><span>Live on ITV & ITVX</span></strong></p><h2>Toon unbackable on derby day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Those that read my weekly Notebook column won't be surprised with my angle on the game here. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-fa-cup/sunderland-v-newcastle-betting-32851971">I'm very keen to lay Newcastle at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a>.</p><p>The Toon have gone from a team that were hard to beat to one that is now very easy to create good quality chances against, especially away from home.</p><p>Newcastle conceding 7.27 worth of expected goals in a Premier League match at Liverpool was beyond alarming.</p><p>There was a severe lack of cohesion in their defending in that 4-2 Anfield defeat and not once did they muster the confidence or energy to sustain attacks towards the Liverpool goal. There seems to be cracks developing in what looked an unshakable team spirit.</p><p>Newcastle have lost nine Premier League games this season. They lost just five games all last season. It's now seven loses in their last eight games across all competitions and they have picked up just five Premier League away points - only Sheffield Utd (2) have fewer.</p><p>The 7.27 worth of expected goals shipped at Anfield now means only Luton have a worse combined expected goals against record away from home this season than Newcastle's (23.52).</p><p>A fixture of such importance, riddled with huge expectation and arguably the game of the weekend, is the last thing Eddie Howe needs right now. It's not a tournament he's ever really flourished in either as a manager, never making it past the fifth round in 13 seasons. That includes getting knocked out at first hurdle in each of the last two seasons at Newcastle by Cambridge and Sheff Wed - both League One teams at the time.</p><p>Furthermore, Sunderland have an excellent recent record against Newcastle, boasting an unbeaten run in their last nine meetings, winning six of the last seven. That obviously comes with the caveat that this is the first meeting between the teams since the Saudi investment arrived.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Lay Newcastle vs Sunderland @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-fa-cup/sunderland-v-newcastle-betting-32851971" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Go fishing for a big-price Sunderland win</h2><p></p><p>Although I'll happily hit the lay button on Newcastle at short odds, it's not a betting tactic for everyone. There is however enough juice in the Sunderland win price of <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b> to go hunting a big-priced winner.</p><p>Sunderland possess very reliable and hardworking players that don't give much away but also don't exactly know how to cut loose. All 10 of their last 10 fixtures have fallen under the 3.5 goal line with just 18 goals scored combined in those fixtures, equating to a per-90 average of just 1.8 goals. Meanwhile, Newcastle's attack is floundering, scoring just six goals in their last eight fixtures.</p><p>Howe spoke of this lack of fluidity in attack during his press conference, he said: "Confidence is a very fragile thing for the players, so anything that helps them find their best rhythm as quickly as possible is what we are seeking."</p><p>I'll be surprised if Howe heads to Wearside with any desire to shoot the lights out. It will be safety first. This should lead to a low-scoring affair with under 2.5 goals on offer at 23/20. If you combine the Sunderland win angle with under 2.5 goals you conjure up a tasty looking 9/1 shot to cheer on.

Follow Lewis Jones' Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week. Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fsunderland-v-newcastle-fa-cup-third-round-tips-back-toon-to-be-dumped-out-without-scoring-at-9-1-050124-664.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fsunderland-v-newcastle-fa-cup-third-round-tips-back-toon-to-be-dumped-out-without-scoring-at-9-1-050124-664.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fsunderland-v-newcastle-fa-cup-third-round-tips-back-toon-to-be-dumped-out-without-scoring-at-9-1-050124-664.html&text=Sunderland%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Back%20Toon%20to%20be%20dumped%20out%20without%20scoring%20at%209%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-football-accumulator-tips-a-6-1-treble-from-the-fa-cup-141123-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 6/1 treble from the FA Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Darren Ferguson Peterborough manager.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Darren%20Ferguson%20Peterborough%20manager.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-salford-v-peterborough-fa-cup-betting-tips-best-bets-odds-131123-1063.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Pick Poku & Posh to pip FA Cup replay</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Darren Ferguson Peterborough.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Darren%20Ferguson%20Peterborough.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-first-round-tips-six-teams-for-a-huge-weekend-78-1-accumulator-031123-134.html">FA Cup First Round Tips: Six teams for a huge weekend 78/1 accumulator </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Paul Warne pre season 3 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Paul%20Warne%20pre%20season%203%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/sunderland-v-newcastle-fa-cup-third-round-tips-back-toon-to-be-dumped-out-without-scoring-at-9-1-050124-664.html">Sunderland v Newcastle: Back Toon to be dumped out without scoring at 9/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-third-round-tips-seven-bets-for-saturdays-games-040124-629.html">FA Cup Third Round Tips: Seven bets for Saturday's games</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/tottenham-v-burnley-richarlison-can-help-land-8-1-bet-builder-030124-719.html">Tottenham v Burnley: Richarlison can help land 8/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-jadon-sancho-and-manchester-united-have-failed-each-other-040124-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Jadon Sancho and Man Utd have failed each other</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-and-league-two-tips-adam-in-for-baptism-of-fire-in-weekend-accas-050124-134.html">EFL League One and League Two Tips: Adam in for baptism of fire in weekend accas</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-predictions-and-tips-simeones-atletico-can-put-the-brakes-on-girona-010124-1260.html">La Liga Tips: Back Raphinha to net again at over 2/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">More English FA Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Africa Cup of Nations</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe 