Sunday FA Cup Tips: 11/4 Fouls angle fancied in Arsenal vs Manchester United

Hull vs Doncaster

Sunday 12:00

I really wanted to get against Hull here because of their new manager's attitude towards the FA Cup.

At Reading, Ruben Selles made no fewer than seven changes in the four FA Cup matches he oversaw.

Last season, his former side beat MK Dons in the first round after making nine changes, then lost to National League side Eastleigh 2-1 after making eight changes in the second round.

Did Selles change his approach this season? No.

The Royals beat Fleetwood in the first round (7 changes) but needed extra time to edge past Southern League Premier side Harborough Town after making eight changes.

Now at Hull, if I was to hazard a guess, I would say Selles will rotate for the visit of Doncaster. To be fair, the Tigers are embroiled in a relegation fight.

The issue is their opponent's manager, Grant McCann, doesn't go hell for leather in this competition either.

Doncaster scraped past League Two strugglers Barrow and non-league Kettering on route to round three but that's not to say they are not worth getting on side in some capacity on Sunday.

Billy Sharp is available at 13/53.60 with the Sportsbook to score anytime.

The frontman has lead the line in both of Rovers FA Cup games this season and is expected to do so on Sunday against his former employers.

Sharp netted a brace against Kettering (one in extra time) and will be desperate to show he can still do it against Championship opponents.

Recommended Bet Back Billy Sharp to score anytime SBK 13/5

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Sunday 15:00, BBC One

The FA Cup's two most successful clubs square off in the third round as Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday.

This competition probably represents both clubs' best chance of silverware this season. Arsenal's title charge has tailed off and they find themselves with two goals to overturn in their League Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

The visitors will be hoping to retain the trophy after their shock victory over local rivals Manchester City last campaign. Despite a change in the dugout, second guessing the Red Devils remains as difficult as ever.

United went off at a big price in their last outing at Anfield, yet Ruben Amormim's side were good value for the point and should consider themselves unfortunate to not have inflicted only the second league defeat on Liverpool this season after Harry Maguire squandered a late chance.

Although it was a promising performance, this is Manchester United we are talking about and consistency has alluded the club for sometime.

The Gunners are available at 1.784/5 to win on the Exchange, a price that cannot be scoffed at.

Prior to the defeat against Newcastle in midweek, Mikel Arteta's side were 13 unbeaten in all competitions, winning nine.

One of those victories came at the Emirates against Sunday's opponents, staggeringly though Arsenal went off at 1.454/9 (per OddsPortal).

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win EXC 1.78

Another angle of interest is Lisandro Martinez's price to commit 2+ fouls with the Exchange at 3.7511/4.

The Butcher is starting to live up to his nickname, meeting this line in six of 17 league appearances this term, including both of his last two appearances.

Operating on the left side of a back three, Amorim is asking him to press much higher which goes a little way to explaining this foul glut.

Price wise, the Sportsbook is the best available at 5/23.50 and to get that a chunk bigger on the Exchange is a huge bonus.