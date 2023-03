Goals backed at Old Trafford

Sunday 12:00 - Live on ITV

Sheffield United and Blackburn have met twice this season already, with the Blades winning the Brammall Lane contest 3-0 in August and Rovers edging the Ewood Park encounter 1-0 a fortnight ago.

Blackburn have won six of their last seven in all competitions and beat Leicester in the previous round. That was Rovers' third win on the road in this competition this term.

United, however, showed what a tough place this is to visit when they eliminated Spurs in the fifth round. The Blades have won 13 of their last 16 home FA Cup matches (L3).

Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Gunners to march on

Sunday 14:00

Arsenal, who can go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table by winning here, won the corresponding fixture 2-0. The last three between the sides at the Emirates have ended level though.

More pertinently, perhaps, is the leaders run of five wins from five in the league. They scored at least three goals in four of those matches and the Eagles will be wary of the hosts' potent attack.

Leonardo Trossard has been a brilliant January addition for Arsenal, with one goal and five assists so far. He has five assists in his last four Premier League games.

Brighton v Grimsby: Seagulls too smart for Mariners

Sunday 14:15 - Live on BBC1

League Two Grimsby Town this season are the first team in FA Cup history to eliminate five teams from a higher division in a single season. From the first round onwards, no team has netted more goals than Grimsby (15, level with Wrexham).

Brighton are too smart to underestimate Grimsby. The Seagulls have been flying high under two different managers (Graham Potter then Robert De Zerbi) this season and should get the job done here.

With a nod to Grimsby's excellent scoring record in the competition, we will back both teams to score.

Man Utd v Fulham: Back goals in open tie

Sunday 16:30 - Live on ITV

When Manchester United and Fulham met at Craven Cottage earlier this season it ended 2-1 to the Red Devils. Six of the last seven between the sides have gone over 2.5 goals and rewarded those who backed both teams to score.

Fulham got a draw 1-1 here last season and, with United missing the suspended Casemiro and potentially a little tired from their Thursday night trip to Spain in the Europa League, the visitors should have opportunities.

Marco Silva's men are enjoying an excellent season and have little to lose, so they should go for it here.