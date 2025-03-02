Manchester United v Fulham: Amorim to keep suffering

United's form enhanced by unconvincing wins

Fulham flying in league and cup

Visitors to value bet to qualify at 2.08 11/10

Manchester United v Fulham

Sunday 02 March, 16:30

Live on BBC One

Ipswich win showed fight, but little else

Even against a team with Ipswich Town's limitations, winning a game where you played a big chunk with ten men deserves praise, and that's what Manchester United managed in midweek. Recent recruit Patrick Dorgu was dismissed for an over-zealous challenge, but United found a way to win 3-2, as they scored three goals from set plays.

It seems increasingly clear that manager Ruben Amorim had no real idea of what he was letting himself in for when he accepted the United job mid-season, and he had to deftly handle a tantrum from Alejandro Garnacho in midweek, as the Argentinean stormed down the tunnel after being substituted.

Although Amorim defused that row with a rather unconvincing explanation about Garnacho "wanting to get dry", it highlights his greatest challenge. We can talk about adaptation to his 3-4-2-1 system all we want, but the true key to whether he'll be successful is whether he can change the culture of inconsistency and underperformance that has plagued the club for so long.

That said, United have managed a trophy haul in the last two seasons that most clubs would be thrilled by. Erik ten Hag delivered the League Cup two seasons ago and the FA Cup last term, with the final victory over Manchester foes City probably the Dutchman's greatest moment as United manager.

However, if we take a longer-term view, this season's league form is horrendous for a club of United's resource and history. The Red Devils are 14th in the division, their Expected Goals differential says they should be a place lower, and they have scored just 33 goals in 27 top-flight matches. Joint top-scorer Amad is injured, and none of United's strikers have scored more than three league goals this term.

Indeed, if it wasn't for the contributions of skipper Bruno Fernandes, you wonder whether United would actually be in danger of going down. The Portuguese international has delivered six goals and seven assists in the league, which means he's been involved in 13 of their 33 goals in the top division.

Left-back Dorgu is suspended after his faux pas against Ipswich, so Diogo Dalot may deputise. Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Toby Collyer, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans are all on the injury list.

Silva has the chance to cement good work

No-one doubts the job Marco Silva has done and continues to do at Fulham. The Cottagers have been transformed from a side that constantly battles relegation into one that genuinely harbours ambitions of qualifying for European competition. The Portuguese coach's rejection of Saudi overtures further enhanced his reputation with Cottagers' fans, as did his scathing response to star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's decision to defect to Al Hilal.

However, Silva is now at a crossroads. The rest of this season could be perfectly solid, with a respectably high mid-table finish and no silverware. There would be no blame or recrimination. But a shining opportunity hangs in the air: Fulham are just four points off the Champions League spots (the Premier League will almost certainly get five UCL places for next term) and they have a great chance here to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with some big hitters having already exited the competition.

Fulham are in strong form, with four wins in their last five games, and their away form is stellar. The West Londoners have reeled off four straight road victories, and if you go back further it's five wins from six on their travels, including eye-catching victories at Chelsea and Newcastle.

Playmaker Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt with an ankle injury, while Reiss Nelson will probably miss the rest of the season. Welsh international Harry Wilson looks set to miss the game too.

Cottagers to pull off an upset

If you look at the two teams' seasons, it's impossible to not conclude that Fulham are the better team at present. They are more comfortable with their coach's philosophy, they are scoring more goals and conceding fewer, and they have shown they can win at places like Chelsea and Newcastle.

United have lost five of their last nine home matches, and if we examine the other four, those wins are hardly impressive. One was a last-gasp Europa League victory against an inconsistent Rangers, and the other three were against teams in the Premier League's relegation zone.

I'll back Fulham to qualify here at 2.0811/10. Yes, they have a poor record against United, but these are strange times, and Fulham are clearly the better team with the superior recent track record.

Another way of getting Fulham onside is to back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.845/6. That means that if the tie goes to extra time, you get a half-win guaranteed, and if Fulham win in 90 minutes you get a full payout.