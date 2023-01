Rashford's scoring streak can continue

Everton often struggle at Old Trafford

Rotation could help rising star Garnacho

Life after Cristiano Ronaldo has been pretty smooth sailing for Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United side so far. Four wins, no goals conceded and an outstanding run of form from Marcus Rashford.

The England international has scored in each of those four wins and provided an assist for good measure. Ten Hag will expect more of the same in the FA Cup after laying down the law for his striker last week.

United's win over Wolves on New Year's Eve saw the 25-year-old dropped to the bench after oversleeping but he was still the deciding factor in the game, scoring the winner after coming on as a substitute.

Surprisingly, Rashford has never scored against Everton but coming into the game in the form of his life I'd expect that to change on Friday night.

Despite his impressive form both Antony (10/11) and Anthony Martial (11/8) are shorter prices to score than United's top scorer, who is priced at 7/4.

Ten Hag has made no secret of his desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window but with nobody through the door yet Rashford will remain United's primary attacking threat for the foreseeable future; making him well worth backing.

Back Marcus Rashford to score anytime 7/4

Frank Lampard has had an illustrious FA Cup career, lifting the trophy four times as a player and managing Chelsea to the final in 2020, but on Friday night I wouldn't be surprised to see Premier League survial playing on his mind.

A calamitous 4-1 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday night left Everton just a point from safety and with games against fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham on the horizon I wouldn't be surprised to see Lampard rotate his team a little on Friday night.

As a result, the former Chelsea player is favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a prime candidate to be rested, his fitness record is, at best, patchy and his goals will be crucial to the Toffees' survial hopes. I would anticpate Neal Maupay leading the line but against a stingy United defence his chances may be few and far between.

Demarai Gray scored a great goal in Everton's creditable draw with Manchester City and is 13/2 to score anytime but I don't expect lightening to strike twice. I'm backing Manchester United to win to nil @ 11/8.

Lampard may not be the only manager looking to make a few changes to his starting lineup. While Ten Hag is likely to field a strong team I wouldn't be surprised to see Alejandro Garnacho get a start.

The 18-year-old has been getting an increasing number of chances off the bench, and with the Manchester derby a week away, Friday night could be the chance for him to showcase his talents from the off.

An exciting prospect, who has alrady represented Argentina at youth level, Garnacho will be encouraged by the goal scored by another teenager, Brighton's Evan Ferguson, against Everton in midweek.

A bright prospect who's direct running and attacking intent is plain to see, I'm backing Garnacho to be amongst the goals. 13/5 to score anytime is worth backing and those looking for Bet Builder value may want to package that up with his high scoring teammate. Rashford and Garnacho to score anytime is 7.75.