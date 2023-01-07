</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html">Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/liverpool-v-wolves-tips-fa-cup-betting-preview-and-latest-odds-060123-1063.html">Liverpool v Wolves FA Cup Tips: Reds to scrape through</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-fa-cup-and-more-060123-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for FA Cup and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-121-and-91-bets-at-sandown-050123-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 12/1 and 9/1 bets at Sandown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-likes-a-youngster-and-a-veteran-at-sandown-060123-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake likes a youngster and a veteran at Sandown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-slick-jumping-tahmuras-has-big-chance-in-grade-1-tolworth-hurdle-050123-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Slick-jumping Tahmuras has big chance in Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-sri-lanka-third-t20-tips-rajapaksa-ready-to-rumble-at-9-2-060123-194.html">India v Sri Lanka Third T20 Tips: Rajapaksa ready to rumble at 9/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/perth-scorchers-v-brisbane-heat-big-bash-tips-scorchers-too-hot-for-heat-060123-194.html">Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash Tips: Scorchers too hot for Heat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/melbourne-renegades-v-hobart-hurricanes-big-bash-tips-hosts-are-underrated-050123-194.html">Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Hosts are underrated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Speaker chaos bodes ill for Republicans in 2024</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-adelaide-pune-outright-tips-ruusuvuori-can-go-one-better-in-2023-010123-778.html">ATP Adelaide & Pune Outright Tips: Ruusuvuori can go one better in 2023</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-sentry-tournament-of-champions-tips-three-tied-at-the-top-in-hawaii-060123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Three tied at the top in Hawaii</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-sentry-tournament-of-champions-030123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Sentry Tournament of Champions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sentry-tournament-of-champions-first-round-leader-tips-spieth-to-start-fast-040123-719.html">Sentry Tournament of Champions First-Round Leader Tips: Spieth to start fast</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-18-betting-tips-final-round-previews-latest-odds-spreads-and-game-picks-060123-1063.html">NFL Week 18 betting tips: Win-and-in for Jags as Chiefs chase top spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-17-betting-tips-new-years-day-previews-latest-odds-spreads-and-game-picks-291222-1063.html">NFL Week 17 tips: Dolphins to deliver knockout blow to Pats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-16-betting-tips-christmas-previews-latest-odds-spreads-game-picks-221222-1063.html">NFL Week 16 Tips: Christmas cheer for Bills & Niners</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-050123-171.html">Masters Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-the-final-most-predicted-should-be-mouthwatering-030123-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: The final most predicted should be mouthwatering</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-180s-aplenty-expected-in-first-semi-final-010123-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: 180s aplenty expected in first semi-final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-07">07 January 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again", "name": "Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again", "description": "Having done battle in the League Cup and the Premier League already this term, Manchester City and Chelsea meet again in the FA Cup, and Kevin Hatchard think...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-07T09:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-07T09:01:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Having done battle in the League Cup and the Premier League already this term, Manchester City and Chelsea meet again in the FA Cup, and Kevin Hatchard thinks City will come out on top. City have won last four v Chelsea Blues struggling under Graham Potter Low-scoring City win can be combined with Rodri foul and Alvarez shot on target Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders in this fixture Money back as a free-bet if City fail to win on the Exchange Manchester City v ChelseaSunday 08 January, 16:30Live on BBC One Stamford Bridge win was a sign of City's class Although Manchester City were far from their best in the first half of Thursday night's 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, their improvement in the second half was impressive, and it underlined the strength of their squad. While Chelsea were bringing on untested teenagers, City were able to replace their wide players with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, who combined superbly for the game's only goal. The champions have now moved to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the title race. City have now won their last four competitive clashes with Chelsea, and they haven't conceded a goal in any of those encounters. It's their best ever run against the Londoners, and they were clearly the superior side after half-time on Thursday. Some have criticised City's decision to part company with Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling in the same summer, but it appears Pep Guardiola is keen to create a pathway for young talent at the Etihad. 18-year-old Rico Lewis made a big impact after coming on in midweek, and Cole Palmer is a regular squad member. After losing the likes of Pedro Porro, Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens because of a lack of opportunities, City know they have to show potential recruits that they'll get game time if they sign up. After winning the World Cup with Argentina, Julian Alvarez may return to the starting XI here, with Erling Haaland potentially awarded a rest. After impressing on Thursday, Grealish and Mahrez may be in line for recalls, while Manuel Akanji could get the nod in central defence. Bashed-up Blues in a hole Chelsea's commitment to their brave new world is being tested, as project coach Graham Potter is struggling to keep pace with the other runners and riders in the race for the top four. The Blues' title charge never got going, and amidst talk of a rebuild and a recruitment slanted towards the younger end of the market, the West Londoners find themselves ten points adrift of the Champions League spots. The big test will be if Chelsea miss out on a UCL spot or indeed on Europe altogether - will they have the guts to stick with the plan? Injuries haven't helped Chelsea or Potter's cause. Having lost Mason Mount to a training knock before Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Sunday's opponents City, Chelsea then saw both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic hobble off in the first 20 minutes. With Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy already on the sidelines, these are tricky times for Chelsea's new boss. There were some positives from Thursday's defeat. Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly were outstanding against the threat of Erling Haaland, restricting him to one half-chance, and the team stayed competitive right up until the end. Teenage sub Carney Chukwuemeka caught the eye, and struck a post in the first half. However, in attack Chelsea were all too often one-paced and predictable, and substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang received very little quality service. Chelsea have scored just 20 goals in 17 league games, and their xG data suggests they haven't created a surfeit of opportunities. City the fair favourites Given Chelsea's poor form and injury problems, they are rightly the big outsiders here. City have beaten them twice already this term, and the last four clashes have ended 1-0, 1-0, 2-0 and 1-0. I don't expect a goal-fest here either, with Chelsea struggling to generate many chances, let alone score goals. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back City to win, Under 3.5 Goals, Rodri to commit at least one foul and Julian Alvarez to have a shot on target, a four-fold that gives us a combined price of [3.45]. Spanish international midfielder Rodri is ninth in the Premier League for fouls committed, having been whistled 27 times. As for Alvarez, he was excellent against Chelsea in the League Cup, scoring the second goal in that 2-0 victory. The 22-year-old is averaging 1.47 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this season. In fact, if you aren't keen to dabble in the result market, you could simply double up Riyad Mahrez and Alvarez to each have a shot on target, and combined with the Under 3.5 Goals that gives you a Bet Builder price of [2.84]. It's worth noting that this game is part of our Bet 5 Get 5 offer (see details below). Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders Fancy either of those Bet Builders? Well, place a £5 bet on any Bet Builder ahead of this match and earn a £5 free bet when it settles to use on Monday night's game between Oxford and Arsenal! ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Man City boss Pep Guardiola is chasing a fifth straight win against Chelsea</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-fa-cup\/man-city-v-chelsea\/31946561","entry_title":"Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Manchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20Pep%20to%20pip%20Potter%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html&text=Manchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20Pep%20to%20pip%20Potter%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Having done battle in the League Cup and the Premier League already this term, Manchester City and Chelsea meet again in the FA Cup, and Kevin Hatchard thinks City will come out on top.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>City have won last four v Chelsea</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Blues struggling under Graham Potter</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">Low-scoring City win can be combined with Rodri foul and Alvarez shot on target</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB080123"><strong>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders in this fixture</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Money back as a free-bet if City fail to win on the Exchange</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">Manchester City v Chelsea</a><br>Sunday 08 January, 16:30<br>Live on BBC One</strong></p><h2>Stamford Bridge win was a sign of City's class</h2><p></p><p>Although Manchester City were far from their best in the first half of Thursday night's 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, their improvement in the second half was impressive, and it underlined the strength of their squad.</p><p>While Chelsea were bringing on untested teenagers, City were able to replace their wide players with <strong>Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez,</strong> who combined superbly for the game's only goal. The champions have now moved to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the title race.</p><p>City have now won their last four competitive clashes with Chelsea, and they <strong>haven't conceded a goal</strong> in any of those encounters. It's their best ever run against the Londoners, and they were clearly the superior side after half-time on Thursday.</p><p>Some have criticised City's decision to part company with Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling in the same summer, but it appears <strong>Pep Guardiola</strong> is keen to create a pathway for young talent at the Etihad.</p><p>18-year-old Rico Lewis made a big impact after coming on in midweek, and Cole Palmer is a regular squad member. After losing the likes of Pedro Porro, Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens because of a lack of opportunities, City know they have to show potential recruits that they'll get game time if they sign up.</p><p>After winning the World Cup with Argentina, <strong>Julian Alvarez</strong> may return to the starting XI here, with Erling Haaland potentially awarded a rest. After impressing on Thursday, Grealish and Mahrez may be in line for recalls, while Manuel Akanji could get the nod in central defence.</p><h2>Bashed-up Blues in a hole</h2><p></p><p>Chelsea's commitment to their brave new world is being tested, as project coach <strong>Graham Potter</strong> is struggling to keep pace with the other runners and riders in the race for the top four.</p><p>The Blues' title charge never got going, and amidst talk of a rebuild and a recruitment slanted towards the younger end of the market, the West Londoners find themselves ten points adrift of the Champions League spots.</p><p>The big test will be if Chelsea miss out on a UCL spot or indeed on Europe altogether - will they have the guts to stick with the plan?</p><p>Injuries haven't helped Chelsea or Potter's cause. Having lost Mason Mount to a training knock before Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Sunday's opponents City,</p><p>Chelsea then saw both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic hobble off in the first 20 minutes. With Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, <strong>Reece James,</strong> Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy already on the sidelines, these are tricky times for Chelsea's new boss.</p><p>There were some positives from Thursday's defeat. <strong>Thiago Silva</strong> and Kalidou Koulibaly were outstanding against the threat of Erling Haaland, restricting him to one half-chance, and the team stayed competitive right up until the end.</p><p>Teenage sub <strong>Carney Chukwuemeka</strong> caught the eye, and struck a post in the first half. However, in attack Chelsea were all too often one-paced and predictable, and substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang received very little quality service.</p><p>Chelsea have scored just <strong>20 goals in 17 league games</strong>, and their xG data suggests they haven't created a surfeit of opportunities.</p><h2>City the fair favourites</h2><p></p><p>Given Chelsea's poor form and injury problems, they are rightly the big outsiders here. City have beaten them twice already this term, and the last four clashes have ended 1-0, 1-0, 2-0 and 1-0.</p><p>I don't expect a goal-fest here either, with Chelsea struggling to generate many chances, let alone score goals.</p><p>I'll use the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">Bet Builder</a></strong> here to back City to win, Under 3.5 Goals, Rodri to commit at least one foul and Julian Alvarez to have a shot on target, a four-fold that gives us a combined price of 3.45.</p><p>Spanish international midfielder Rodri is ninth in the Premier League for fouls committed, having been whistled 27 times.</p><p>As for Alvarez, he was excellent against Chelsea in the League Cup, scoring the second goal in that 2-0 victory. The 22-year-old is averaging 1.47 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this season.</p><p>In fact, if you aren't keen to dabble in the result market, you could simply double up Riyad Mahrez and Alvarez to each have a shot on target, and combined with the Under 3.5 Goals that gives you a <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">Bet Builder</a></strong> price of <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>. It's worth noting that this game is part of our Bet 5 Get 5 offer (see details below).</p><h2><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB080123">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</a></h2><p></p><p>Fancy either of those <strong>Bet Builders</strong>? Well, place a <strong>£5 bet</strong> on any Bet Builder ahead of this match and earn a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when it settles to use on Monday night's game between <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563">Oxford and Arsenal!</a></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">Back Manchester City to win, Under 3.5 Goals, Rodri to commit 1+ fouls & Julian Alvarez to have 1+ shots on target at just over <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-fa-cup\/man-city-v-chelsea\/31946561","entry_title":"Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Manchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20Pep%20to%20pip%20Potter%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html&text=Manchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20Pep%20to%20pip%20Potter%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-tips-play-it-cool-at-rodney-parade-with-a-sunday-second-round-shock-251122-134.html">FA Cup Tips: Play it cool at Rodney Parade with a Sunday second round shock</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Scott Brown press 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Scott%20Brown%20press%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-second-round-tips-back-derby-class-to-tell-251122-629.html">FA Cup Second Round Tips: Back Derby class to tell</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Paul Warne pre season 3 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Paul%20Warne%20pre%20season%203%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-92-boost-featuring-the-fa-cup-161122-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 9/2 boost featuring the FA Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrantMcCann_Peterborough.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/GrantMcCann_Peterborough.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/liverpool-v-wolves-tips-fa-cup-betting-preview-and-latest-odds-060123-1063.html">Liverpool v Wolves FA Cup Tips: Reds to scrape through</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-fa-cup-a-real-opportunity-for-ten-hag-silverware-060123-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: FA Cup a real "opportunity for Ten Hag silverware"</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik ten Hag Man Utd.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Erik%20ten%20Hag%20Man%20Utd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/evra-rescues-five-unlucky-bettors-for-betfair-060123-1183.html">Patrice #EVAR: Betfair Ambassador rescues five unlucky punters</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/085dda65d6bac625b6e4645bc75ca141d8b661ae.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/085dda65d6bac625b6e4645bc75ca141d8b661ae.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">More English FA Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class="active "> English FA Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1673081236" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
English FA Cup
Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Darts
Latest
Cricket