City have won last four v Chelsea

Blues struggling under Graham Potter

Low-scoring City win can be combined with Rodri foul and Alvarez shot on target

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders in this fixture

Money back as a free-bet if City fail to win on the Exchange

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sunday 08 January, 16:30

Live on BBC One

Stamford Bridge win was a sign of City's class

Although Manchester City were far from their best in the first half of Thursday night's 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, their improvement in the second half was impressive, and it underlined the strength of their squad.

While Chelsea were bringing on untested teenagers, City were able to replace their wide players with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, who combined superbly for the game's only goal. The champions have now moved to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the title race.

City have now won their last four competitive clashes with Chelsea, and they haven't conceded a goal in any of those encounters. It's their best ever run against the Londoners, and they were clearly the superior side after half-time on Thursday.

Some have criticised City's decision to part company with Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling in the same summer, but it appears Pep Guardiola is keen to create a pathway for young talent at the Etihad.

18-year-old Rico Lewis made a big impact after coming on in midweek, and Cole Palmer is a regular squad member. After losing the likes of Pedro Porro, Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens because of a lack of opportunities, City know they have to show potential recruits that they'll get game time if they sign up.

After winning the World Cup with Argentina, Julian Alvarez may return to the starting XI here, with Erling Haaland potentially awarded a rest. After impressing on Thursday, Grealish and Mahrez may be in line for recalls, while Manuel Akanji could get the nod in central defence.

Bashed-up Blues in a hole

Chelsea's commitment to their brave new world is being tested, as project coach Graham Potter is struggling to keep pace with the other runners and riders in the race for the top four.

The Blues' title charge never got going, and amidst talk of a rebuild and a recruitment slanted towards the younger end of the market, the West Londoners find themselves ten points adrift of the Champions League spots.

The big test will be if Chelsea miss out on a UCL spot or indeed on Europe altogether - will they have the guts to stick with the plan?

Injuries haven't helped Chelsea or Potter's cause. Having lost Mason Mount to a training knock before Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Sunday's opponents City,

Chelsea then saw both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic hobble off in the first 20 minutes. With Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy already on the sidelines, these are tricky times for Chelsea's new boss.

There were some positives from Thursday's defeat. Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly were outstanding against the threat of Erling Haaland, restricting him to one half-chance, and the team stayed competitive right up until the end.

Teenage sub Carney Chukwuemeka caught the eye, and struck a post in the first half. However, in attack Chelsea were all too often one-paced and predictable, and substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang received very little quality service.

Chelsea have scored just 20 goals in 17 league games, and their xG data suggests they haven't created a surfeit of opportunities.

City the fair favourites

Given Chelsea's poor form and injury problems, they are rightly the big outsiders here. City have beaten them twice already this term, and the last four clashes have ended 1-0, 1-0, 2-0 and 1-0.

I don't expect a goal-fest here either, with Chelsea struggling to generate many chances, let alone score goals.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back City to win, Under 3.5 Goals, Rodri to commit at least one foul and Julian Alvarez to have a shot on target, a four-fold that gives us a combined price of 3.45.

Spanish international midfielder Rodri is ninth in the Premier League for fouls committed, having been whistled 27 times.

As for Alvarez, he was excellent against Chelsea in the League Cup, scoring the second goal in that 2-0 victory. The 22-year-old is averaging 1.47 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this season.

In fact, if you aren't keen to dabble in the result market, you could simply double up Riyad Mahrez and Alvarez to each have a shot on target, and combined with the Under 3.5 Goals that gives you a Bet Builder price of 2.8415/8. It's worth noting that this game is part of our Bet 5 Get 5 offer (see details below).

Fancy either of those Bet Builders? Well, place a £5 bet on any Bet Builder ahead of this match and earn a £5 free bet when it settles to use on Monday night's game between Oxford and Arsenal!