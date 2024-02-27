Luton Town v Man City: Holders too strong for Hatters

Back City to win with something in hand at 5/6 1.84

Doku could be a scorer shout at 13/5 3.60

Back City to win handily

Luton are chasing a first FA Cup quarter-final for 30 years but they've got the hardest possible route to get there as holders Man City visit Kenilworth Road.

Pep Guardiola will make changes with the Manchester derby at the weekend, but let's face it his squad is big enough to still justify being 2/91.22 to win the match.

Especially as Rob Edwards will likely also tinker as Luton try to dig their way out of the relegation zone, and that has to be their priority at this stage of the season.

It's a first FA Cup meeting since 1969 but Luton gave City a scare here in December as the champions had to come from behind to win their Premier League meeting 2-1.

I don't think this one will be that close though - there's a reason that Guardiola has won 32 of 38 FA Cup games and reached the quarters in six of seven campaigns in the competition and that's the amount of changes he can make yet maintain quality.

City have won their last eight FA Cup ties 25-1 on aggregate and have had back-to-back clean sheets in the league - and they can still operate like a Man City side even when changes, so they'll bag a few goals here and should win handily.

I wouldn't back Luton scoring, and City are odds-on at 8/111.73 to win with over 2.5 goals, so the preference here is the 5/61.84 for City -1 on the handicap as they should prove at least a couple of goals too good for Luton.

Back Man City -1 on the handicap @ 5/61.84 Bet here

Dive in on Doku

It's hard predicting Guardiola's line up, but it looks like the sort of game to give Jeremy Doku a start where he could really shine.

The Belgian hasn't been a regular starter but has played in some big games from the off, and after two straight sub appearances, a start against the Hatters wouldn't be a surprise.

He scored against Huddersfield in the third round and had a shot on target in the fourth round victory at Spurs.

I think he'll prove hard to handle if he starts and he'd be the pick of the anytime goalscorer options at the prices a 13/53.60 shot.