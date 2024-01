Liverpool face first game since Klopp bombshell

Back big 11/1 12.00 Jota & Jones Bet Builder double

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Klopp aiming to go out on a high

Anfield will stil be trying to process the news of Jurgen Klopp's impending departure when Liverpool host Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round.

Klopp's rebuilt Reds are fighting on all fronts after making the Carabao Cup final, and both players and fans alike will be desperate to send the boss off with a trophy or two.

There should be no trouble reaching the FA Cup fifth round given their 1/91.11 odds of beating Norwich - with the Reds winning 16 of their 18-game unbeaten run against the Canaries.

Norwich have won just four of 15 away games this season (D2 L9) and haven't won at Anfield for 30 years, but have scored on their last five visits so maybe a goal is the best they can hope for as huge 14/115.00 outsiders.

But the Klopp news will give Liverpool extra motivation, and he's got squad big enough to make rotational changes while still keeping a strong enough side.

And given Norwich have failed to score in three of their last four on the road, I see this as a relatively comfortable afternoon for the Reds.

Back Liverpool to win to nil @ 11/102.11 Bet now

Side with Jones & Jota at Anfield

Klopp has plenty of choice throughout his side, but going on players who started on the bench at Fulham then Curtis Jones and Diojo Jota should be two men to side with.

There could be some youngsters on display too - Bobby Clark may get a shot in midfield, Owen Beck likewise at full-back and even Kaide Gordon could see some action in the front line.

Jones is an interesting case and his overall stats of four goals and nine shots on target don't pop out at you - but his performances recently have been excellent.

And what does pop out is the fact all of those goals and eight of his nine shots on target have come in three of his last four home games - when he's given extra responsibility for creating he steps up.

Back Curtis Jones 2+ shots on target @ 4/15.00 Bet now

Jones is 3/14.00 to score here, which you wouldn't rule out, but his 2+ shots on target price of 4/15.00 makes even more appeal given his recent run.

For a big-priced Bet Builder double, add in the Evens on Diogo Jota to score anytime as he surely will against lower league opposition.

Jota's got 11 goals now after his double at Bournemouth at 0.83 goals per 90 minutes rate that's even better than Momhamed Salah's for Liverpool this season.

The teamsheets are crucial again and it's a big price for the double, but if there's ever a game that both Jones and Jota could bring it hom then it's this one.

Back Jota to score & Jones 2+ shots on target @ 11/112.00 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now...