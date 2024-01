Fulham fatigued from midweek exploits?

Newcastle well-rested after a fortnight off

Isak appeals at 8/5

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Fulham v Newcastle

Saturday January 27, 19:00

Live on ITV4

Fulham 3.052/1 fell short in their quest to reach the EFL Cup final for the first time in their history as the Cottagers were unable to overturn their one-goal semi-final first leg deficit against Liverpool in midweek. Luis Diaz killed the Craven Cottage atmosphere with an early Reds goal, and it took time for Marco Silva's men to recover sufficiently for a bounce back.

The West Londoners did enjoy positive spells of possession, however the hosts' night appeared to be petering out before Issa Diop bunded in Harry Wilson's deflected ball to set-up a grandstand finish. But the Cottagers struggled to engineer clear-cut opportunities thereafter and could not find a vital second goal that would have ensured extra-time.

Speaking post-match, Silva suggested his players struggled with the pressure of the occasion. He said, "I am very proud of our journey in this competition and over the season so far. We tried to start strong to give an impact straight away, but we were too nervous and too emotional. It was not our best performance. We know we are capable of better."

Considering Saturday's FA Cup clash arrives less than 72 hours after the midweek disappointment, Fulham's chief may opt to make changes to his side here with Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed pushing for starts. But the Whites remain without their African Cup of Nations trio (Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure).

Newcastle 2.3811/8 are back in action for the first time in a fortnight after suffering a gut-wrenching 3-2 reverse at home to Manchester City in the Premier League. Despite defeat, Eddie Howe was encouraged by his side's efforts with the Magpies defensively resolute for much of the match, whilst their goals came from quick and incisive forward play.

Speaking post-match, Howe was pleased with his team's efforts despite suffering a fourth successive league defeat last time out. He said, "We just have to continue in the same form. There's not a lot wrong with our performances and on another day we get something out of that match. Whilst we're obviously hurting, we still remain very positive as a group."

Player unavailability continues to be a problem for the Toon, who will head to Craven Cottage without Joelinton, Nick Pope, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, as well as major doubts surrounding the fitness of Jacob Murphy and Callum Wilson. With FFP restrictions in place, Newcastle have yet to strengthen their squad.

Fulham appeared interesting 3.052/1 underdogs at first glance, but with the Cottagers eyes firmly on the EFL Cup prize in midweek, plus the quick turnaround, I'm put off from taking a potentially positive position on the home side. A well-rested Newcastle team chasing silverware have to be respected, though 2.3811/8 available on the away side has little appeal.

Curiously, Newcastle have lost their last seven FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition, all whilst occupying a top-flight position themselves. The Magpies have also own a poor road record in the league this term, only picking up top honours against rock-bottom Sheffield United and suffering five successive away day defeats in the EPL.

Back Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer @ 8/52.60 Bet now

With that in-mind, I'm eager to look beyond the main markets for a betting interest with the [8/5] on Alexander Isak in the Anytime Goalscorer market catching the eye. The Swedish international has 14 goals in 21 starts for club and country in 2023/24, getting on the scoresheet in each of his last four appearances, as well as six of his past nine starts.

Interestingly, Isak has also notched in five of nine away starts for Newcastle this season across all competitions, and with Wilson's fitness and future up in the air, the rangy 24-year-old should be given the nod to lead the Magpies attack at Craven Cottage.

Read more FA Cup previews and tips here.