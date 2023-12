Arsenal to host Liverpool in pick of Round 3 Draw

Tyne-Wear derby another huge clash

Four all-Premier League ties emerge

Ramsgate lowest ranked-side remaining

Holders Man City 7/2 4.50 favurites to retain trophy

Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Liverpool in the 'tie of the round' following today's FA Cup third round draw.

The Gunners, who last lifted the trophy in 2020, have won the competition a record 14 times, six more than eight-times winner Liverpool.

Arsenal are the 6/17.00 second favourites in the FA Cup Winner market, just ahead of the Reds at 15/28.50.

However, it's current FA Cup holders Manchester City who are the favourites at 7/24.50 in the market, and they will commenced their bid to retain the trophy with a home tie against Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

Stadium of Light set for Tyne-Wear derby

Second tier Sunderland will host fierce rivals Newcastle in what is sure to be a hotly-contested Tyne-Wear derby.

Tony Mowbray's men are on the fringe of the play-off places in the Championship and will be big underdogs against a Magpies team flying high in the Premier League.

Newcastle can be backed at 10/111.00 to win the competition they last won in 1955.

A further trio of all-Premier League ties

Tottenham - 12/113.00 in the FA Cup Winner market - will host Burnley (50/151.00) in another all-Premier League tie, while Crystal Palace will host Everton and Brentford will be at home to Wolves.

Both the Bees and the Eagles can be backed at 40/141.00 to lift the trophy, with Wolves and the Toffees both available at 50/151.00.

Elsewhere featuring Premier League sides, Manchester United (9/110.00) will visit League One Wigan, while Chelsea (9/110.00) will host Championship side Preston North End at Stamford Bridge.

Isthmian League South East Division side Ramsgate are the lowest-ranked team remaining in this season's FA Cup, and they will host Championship promotion contenders Ipswich if they come through their second round tie against AFC Wimbledon.

FA Cup Third Round Draw

*Premier League teams in bold

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil Town

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton

Norwich City v Crewe/Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Wigan v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

QPR v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolves

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone v Stevenage/Port Vale

Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading

Hull City v Birmingham

*Ties to be played the weekend commencing Friday 5 January

- Man City 7/24.50

- Arsenal 6/17.00

- Liverpool 15/28.50

- Man Utd 9/110.00

- Chelsea 9/110.00

- Newcastle 10/111.00

- Tottenham 12/113.00

- Brighton 16/117.00

- Aston Villa 20/121.00

- West Ham 25/126.00

*Odds correct as of 14:00 Sunday 3 December

