No hint of upset at Portman Road

Goal-fest awaits at Elland Road

Magpies to find some cup respite

Ipswich v Maidstone (12:30) - No magic, but pride

Ninety-eight league places separate these teams though their circumstances are similar, each chasing promotion.



The Stones are looking to bounce straight back to the National League but poor away form is costing them dear, a flaw that hardly bodes well on top of the huge disparity in quality here. George Elokobi's men have failed to win any of their last six away fixtures, conceding 2.8 goals per 90 in the process.

Barring a minor miracle, reaching this stage of the cup for the first time will be the summation of Maidstone's achievements on Saturday.

Which leads us to the extent of damage Ipswich can inflict, a team that has picked up a habit of drawing of late though that can be overlooked this weekend.

Leading goal-scorer Conor Chaplin should feature prominently, the striker taking on the third most shots in the Championship this season. His tally equates to 3.5 per game.

Back Conor Chaplin to have 1 or more shots on target in each half @ 8/111.73 Bet now

Everton v Luton (15:00) - Goals at a premium

Just one loss in six across all comps for the Hatters is testament to how well they are starting to acclimatise to last May's seismic promotion, but we shouldn't forget either their two terrific performances that preceded this mini-run. Rob Edwards' side came so close to first unseating Arsenal, then Manchester City.

The stand-out star across these games, and all season long, has been Alfie Doughty whose 1.9 key passes per 90 and five assists have proven invaluable to Luton's relative successes. The wing-back's 2.2 crosses per game have made them a real threat down the left.

As for the Toffees, set-pieces are their biggest plus, scoring exactly a third of their league goals from corners while a perfectly executed free-kick from Andre Gomes last week saw them progress in the cup. That has been the only goal, for or against, in Everton's three fixtures so far in 2024.

Luton head to Goodison with the happy memory of securing their first ever Premier League victory there back in September. It was a surprise result at the time but in hindsight the shock is that the visitors bagged two in the first half. Well over half of their league strikes this term have been converted beyond the 75th minute.

Back under 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00 Bet now

Leeds v Plymouth (15:00) - A winning ticket

In terms of entertaining neutrals, Plymouth have been a welcome addition to the Championship, out-scoring all but the top four but conceding more often than two of the bottom three. A hefty 45% of their fixtures this season have produced four-plus goals while their last eight outings have seen both teams on the score-sheet.

Such was the way when these sides met at Elland Road last November, the Pilgrims losing 2-1 with Leeds racking up a healthy 14 attempts on goal, and an abundance of shots has been a consistent theme with Daniel Farke's side all season. A Championship-high of 15.9 per 90 is just a shade under Manchester City's average a league above.

Their willingness to buy a proverbial ticket has resulted in 2.1 goals per 90 at home, where they are still unbeaten, and it should be noted too that the promotion-chasers are fantastic front-runners. On 20 occasions in 2023/24 they've been ahead and not lost once.

The hosts are fancied to progress here but, with the Pilgrims involved, it probably won't be straightforward or dour.

Back BTTS and a goal scored in both halves @ 5/61.84 Bet now

Leicester v Birmingham (15:00) - Revival can wait





All the early evidence suggests Birmingham are turning a corner under new boss Tony Mowbray with two wins and a draw wholly contrasting with a pitiful run that dates back to October.

An impressive victory at Stoke last weekend was achieved minus a recognized centre-forward and this may be the way Mowbray opts to go, a manager who has previous for dispensing with out-and-out target-men. Besides, in Jay Stansfield he has an attacking talent who is doing the business in front of goal with three goal involvements in two. The 21-year-old is clinical when it matters with a decent 24% shot conversion rate.

Indeed, now would be a great time to back the Blues were their task not so formidable this weekend.

The Foxes have picked up a recent habit of conceding late in games - breached five times beyond the 75th minute in their last three fixtures - but overall this term they have been the dominant, most complete proposition in the second tier.

Transformed by Enzo Maresca, inverted full-backs and all, Leicester have scored every 45 minutes in 2023/24 and conceded just 0.7 per game. They have been behind in the league all season for just 246 minutes.

Back the Foxes to win by exactly two goals @ 16/54.20 Bet now

Sheff Utd v Brighton (15:00) - Backable Blades

The latest penalty scored in Premier League history gained the Blades a valuable point against West Ham last Sunday while an earlier strike also troubled the record books.

Maxwel Cornet's opener for the Hammers means the ailing Yorkshire side have conceded 50 in the top-flight this term. Only Barnsley have ever conceded that amount in the same or fewer number of games.

A porous back-line would have been capitalized on mercilessly by the Brighton of old but who's to say with the present incarnation who are in danger of becoming draw specialists. The Seagulls have drawn eight of their last 14 league contests, including two goalless stalemates in 2024.

Missing the unpredictable skillsets of Mitoma and Fati, their results suggest Roberto De Zerbi's men are in a holding pattern, always capable of banging in four - as they've done against Spurs and Stoke in recent weeks - but just as likely to share the spoils.

Brighton are not a team to bet on at present, not until they make themselves known again.

Whereas Sheffield United are, and from a plethora of probabilities their worsening discipline stands out as Chris Wilder demands more intensity.

In their four home games under their new boss, the Blades have picked up 14 bookings and one red card.

Back Sheff Utd over 2.5 cards @ 21/202.05 Bet now

Fulham v Newcastle (19:00) - Respite for one

Between them, Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon have carved out 38.4% of Newcastle's big chances this term and though the former is out-of-sorts at present he always offers up a threat down the right. Thirty-four chances from open play is an astonishing return from a full-back.

Alexander Isak is also key as the Magpies seek to arrest an alarming slump that has seen them lose six of their last seven in the league. Even amidst such catastrophe the Swede has showed up, scoring five in his last four outings.

Fulham too are in choppy waters, finding goals hard to come by since they blasted ten past Forest and West Ham. Since that surprising burst of productivity they have converted every 180 minutes.



Two struggling sides both have the chance of some respite from a cup run and that makes this one hard to call.



Let's go then with what we know. Let's go with form.

Back Isak to score or assist @ 5/42.25 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor - Watch here!