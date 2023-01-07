</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html">Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html">FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets for Sunday's Third Round clashes </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/liverpool-v-wolves-tips-fa-cup-betting-preview-and-latest-odds-060123-1063.html">Liverpool v Wolves FA Cup Tips: Reds to scrape through</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-121-and-91-bets-at-sandown-050123-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 12/1 and 9/1 bets at Sandown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-rushen-to-back-a-newcastle-saturday-duo-070123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Rushen to back a Newcastle Saturday duo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-likes-a-youngster-and-a-veteran-at-sandown-060123-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake likes a youngster and a veteran at Sandown</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sydney-thunder-v-sydney-sixers-big-bash-tips-thunder-could-promote-hitters-070123-194.html">Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Thunder could promote hitters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-sri-lanka-third-t20-tips-rajapaksa-ready-to-rumble-at-9-2-060123-194.html">India v Sri Lanka Third T20 Tips: Rajapaksa ready to rumble at 9/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/perth-scorchers-v-brisbane-heat-big-bash-tips-scorchers-too-hot-for-heat-060123-194.html">Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash Tips: Scorchers too hot for Heat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Speaker chaos bodes ill for Republicans in 2024</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-adelaide-pune-outright-tips-ruusuvuori-can-go-one-better-in-2023-010123-778.html">ATP Adelaide & Pune Outright Tips: Ruusuvuori can go one better in 2023</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-sentry-tournament-of-champions-tips-three-tied-at-the-top-in-hawaii-060123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Morikawa makes the running in Maui </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-sentry-tournament-of-champions-030123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Sentry Tournament of Champions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sentry-tournament-of-champions-first-round-leader-tips-spieth-to-start-fast-040123-719.html">Sentry Tournament of Champions First-Round Leader Tips: Spieth to start fast</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-18-betting-tips-final-round-previews-latest-odds-spreads-and-game-picks-060123-1063.html">NFL Week 18 betting tips: Win-and-in for Jags as Chiefs chase top spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-17-betting-tips-new-years-day-previews-latest-odds-spreads-and-game-picks-291222-1063.html">NFL Week 17 tips: Dolphins to deliver knockout blow to Pats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-16-betting-tips-christmas-previews-latest-odds-spreads-game-picks-221222-1063.html">NFL Week 16 Tips: Christmas cheer for Bills & Niners</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-1-preview-and-betting-tips-070123-171.html">Masters Snooker Day Tips: Robertson v Murphy set to be a thriller</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-050123-171.html">Masters Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-the-final-most-predicted-should-be-mouthwatering-030123-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: The final most predicted should be mouthwatering</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets for Sunday's Third Round clashes </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/stephen-tudor/">Stephen Tudor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-07">07 January 2023</time></li> <li>3.30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets for Sunday's Third Round clashes ", "name": "FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets for Sunday's Third Round clashes ", "description": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals, drama and upsets might be found as the FA Cup casts its magic.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-07T16:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-07T16:24:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals, drama and upsets might be found as the FA Cup casts its magic. Leeds to win feisty affair Hartlepool set to slay insipid Stoke Stevenage may cause Villa issues City will worsen Chelsea's crisis Bristol City v Swansea (12:30) - Goals shared The Swans are yet to drop a single league point after taking a lead in 2022/23 but it's the hosts who typically start the brightest, scoring 59% of their Championship goals in the first period. Indeed, eight of their last nine have been notched before the break. Identifying a potential goal-scorer however is difficult given the Robins' have shared around the glory since mid-October, no player finding the net more than once in that period. For the visitors it gets a touch easier, with Liam Cullen scoring three in his last four, two of which came from the bench.There will likely be goals in this one. Swansea's last 11 FA Cup games have produced at least two apiece. A bet builder backing Bristol City to win the first half and Cullen to score anytime offers up 18/1 Derby v Barnsley (12:30) - Rams progress Barnsley were flying until a 0-3 reverse at home to Bolton last Monday juddered their momentum. The defeat saw the Trotters climb above them in the Play-Off spots. So much of the loss though can be attributed to an 11th minute dismissal of Barnsley's captain Mads Andersen - with a subsequent penalty converted - and elsewhere confidence and optimism remains high in South Yorkshire, with Michael Duff's side taking 18 points from their previous 21. They will cause the Rams problems this weekend. Still, it's fellow League One Play-Off contenders Derby who should be fancied, a side that's lost only once at Pride Park since Paul Warne took the reins. Unbeaten in 11, a reconfigured defence has given them a platform to chase promotion, keeping seven clean sheets in that period. Over 1.5 goals for the Rams is a shout @ 11/10 Cardiff v Leeds (14:00) - A testy test Jessie Marsch's side have improved on their discipline in recent weeks but even so, don't rule out a feisty affair in South Wales. Cardiff have gone down to ten men on three occasions this term, Leeds twice. The Yorkshire giants will be determined to reach a fourth round, having last done so in 2016/17, and though this looks a tricky test on paper they could in truth have it worse. The Bluebirds are winless in seven and all season long have struggled in front of goal, converting every 117 minutes in 2022/23. By comparison, despite some mixed results, Leeds have scored two-plus goals in five of their last seven and our own Max Liu agrees that the top-flight side will prevail. 2-0 to Leeds as an anytime correct score is a decent punt @ 9/4 Hartlepool v Stoke (14:00) - Potters potted The Monkey Hangers may be languishing precariously above the drop-zone in League Two but a cup shock may be on the cards at Victoria Park. Having lost just one of their last four outings there is a feeling that Keith Curle's strugglers are beginning to turn a corner and certainly the eight goals they've scored in that time represents their most prolific spell all season. Better still, having endured an eight-game drought their leading marksman Josh Umerah is back among the goals, having found the target against Harrogate on New Year's Day. As for Stoke, they are uninspired and uninspiring at present and unless they respond strongly to consecutive, insipid home losses they face ignominy in the North-East. Right now, they don't have it in them. Roll the dice on Draw/Hartlepool @ 11/1 Norwich v Blackburn (14:00) - Striking similarities The Championship version of this fixture took place at Carrow Road a week before Christmas, with Rovers emerging with the points. Nineteen shots undertaken without reward for the home side highlights a wastefulness that has come to define their campaign. Yet that impressive victory in Norfolk was bookended by four defeats for Blackburn, who have seen their automatic promotion hopes suffer as a consequence, and it's fair to say that neither side are in great form currently. The Canaries have won only one of their last six. If that makes this tie difficult to call let's instead focus on their main threats where we encounter two front-men experiencing similar seasons. Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz and Norwich's Josh Sargent have nine apiece this term, the former notching 30% of his team's total tally, the former 28.1%. Both have scored seven of their nine on home soil. If that leans us slightly to a home win certainly getting off the mark first will considerably help managerless Norwich. Rovers have gone behind on 12 occasions this season. They lost all 12. Lastly, a quirk that is always worth noting. Blackburn are the only side in the top seven tiers of the footballing pyramid still to draw a league game in 2022/23. Back Josh Sargent to score anytime @ 17/10 Stockport v Walsall (14:00) - Close to the Edgeley Both sides hold League 2 Play-Off aspirations and would perhaps view the cup as a distraction were their opponents a league or two higher. This though, for each, is a tremendous opportunity to reach the fourth round and enjoy some glory to go with the grind. Last weekend, the Saddlers hosted County, losing 2-0, but it is they who possess the most potent goal-threat in the form of Danny Johnson. The Burton loanee has fired 13 across all comps this term and with his loan ending imminently he will be keen to go out on a high. His haul equates to 0.59 goals per 90 with an impressive shot accuracy of 67%. Stockport meanwhile boast the second best shots-per-game ratio in the division and crucially for fixtures such as this, their fans make Edgeley Park hostile and very, very noisy. Back Stockport to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 @ 4/1 Aston Villa v Stevenage (16:30) - Class eventually tells Boro are unbeaten in nine and flying high in League 2, and should they pull off a quintessential giant-killing at Villa Park the onus will likely fall on striker Luke Norris, who has been their cup hero to date scoring three in two in earlier rounds. Villa too, should be wary of their opponent's aerial prowess that makes them a viable threat at set pieces while at the other end Danny Ings and company will have their work cut out penetrating a back-line that has conceded a mere 0.7 per game all season. Naturally enough, the Premier League side are fancied to progress on Sunday afternoon, but it will likely take some time for their class to ultimately tell. A bet builder backing Villa to win the second half and to win by exactly one goal offers up 11/2 Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) - Crisis continues With an injury crisis, an actual crisis, and a manager struggling to implement his ways and means to a squad of players, Chelsea are experiencing a perfect storm at present, one that has produced just one win in seven in the Premier League. Pertinently, their latest setback played out at the Bridge this week against Sunday's opponents, and if City were too preoccupied with an unusual structure in the first-half to take full advantage, they took control thereafter. A repeated outcome feels credible at the weekend even if changes can be expected from both line-ups. However much cup pedigree is a factor should be acknowledged, with Chelsea reaching five of the last six FA Cup finals, and it matters too that City have looked a touch unsure of themselves at the Etihad in their last three outings.But Pep Guardiola's men have now beaten their southern counterparts in the League Cup and the league this term. They have the measure of a flailing foe. Back City to win but BTTS @ 2/1", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Stephen Tudor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Nigel Pearson will have the Robins rocking </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-fa-cup\/man-city-v-chelsea\/31946561","entry_title":"FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets for Sunday\u0027s Third Round clashes "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=FA%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Eight%20stand-out%20bets%20for%20Sunday%27s%20Third%20Round%20clashes%20%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html&text=FA%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Eight%20stand-out%20bets%20for%20Sunday%27s%20Third%20Round%20clashes%20%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Ste Tudor highlights where the goals, drama and upsets might be found as the FA Cup casts its magic.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/cardiff-v-leeds/31946523"><strong>Leeds to win feisty affair</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/hartlepool-v-stoke/31946547"><strong>Hartlepool set to slay insipid Stoke</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/aston-villa-v-stevenage/31946511"><strong>Stevenage may cause Villa issues</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561"><strong>City will worsen Chelsea's crisis</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/bristol-city-v-swansea/31946526">Bristol City v Swansea</a> (12:30) - Goals shared</h2><p></p><p>The Swans are yet to drop a single league point after taking a lead in 2022/23 but it's the hosts who typically start the brightest, scoring 59% of their Championship goals in the first period. Indeed, eight of their last nine have been notched before the break.</p><p>Identifying a potential goal-scorer however is difficult given the Robins' have shared around the glory since mid-October, no player finding the net more than once in that period.</p><p>For the visitors it gets a touch easier, with <strong>Liam Cullen scoring three in his last four</strong>, two of which came from the bench.<br><br>There will likely be goals in this one. Swansea's last 11 FA Cup games have produced at least two apiece.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>A bet builder backing Bristol City to win the first half and Cullen to score anytime offers up</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/bristol-city-v-swansea/31946526" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">18/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/derby-v-barnsley/31946543">Derby v Barnsley</a> (12:30) - Rams progress</h2><p></p><p>Barnsley were flying until a 0-3 reverse at home to Bolton last Monday juddered their momentum. The defeat saw the Trotters climb above them in the Play-Off spots.</p><p>So much of the loss though can be attributed to an 11th minute dismissal of <strong>Barnsley's captain Mads Andersen</strong> - with a subsequent penalty converted - and elsewhere confidence and optimism remains high in South Yorkshire, with Michael Duff's side taking 18 points from their previous 21. They will cause the Rams problems this weekend.</p><p>Still, it's fellow League One Play-Off contenders Derby who should be fancied, a side that's lost only once at Pride Park since Paul Warne took the reins. Unbeaten in 11, a reconfigured defence has given them a platform to chase promotion, keeping seven clean sheets in that period.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Over 1.5 goals for the Rams is a shout @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/derby-v-barnsley/31946543" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/10</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/cardiff-v-leeds/31946523">Cardiff v Leeds</a> (14:00) - A testy test</h2><p></p><p>Jessie Marsch's side have improved on their discipline in recent weeks but even so, don't rule out a feisty affair in South Wales. Cardiff have gone down to ten men on three occasions this term, Leeds twice.</p><p>The <strong>Yorkshire giants</strong> will be determined to reach a fourth round, having last done so in 2016/17, and though this looks a tricky test on paper they could in truth have it worse. The Bluebirds are winless in seven and all season long have struggled in front of goal, converting every 117 minutes in 2022/23.</p><p>By comparison, despite some mixed results, Leeds have scored two-plus goals in five of their last seven and our own Max Liu <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-third-round-tips-10-bet-builders-for-10-tv-ties-this-weekend-050123-204.html">agrees that the top-flight side will prevail.</a><br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>2-0 to Leeds as an anytime correct score is a decent punt @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/cardiff-v-leeds/31946523" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/4</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/hartlepool-v-stoke/31946547">Hartlepool v Stoke</a> (14:00) - Potters potted</h2><p></p><p>The Monkey Hangers may be languishing precariously above the drop-zone in League Two but a cup shock may be on the cards at Victoria Park.</p><p>Having lost just one of their last four outings there is a feeling that <strong>Keith Curle's strugglers</strong> are beginning to turn a corner and certainly the eight goals they've scored in that time represents their most prolific spell all season. Better still, having endured an eight-game drought their leading marksman Josh Umerah is back among the goals, having found the target against Harrogate on New Year's Day.</p><p>As for Stoke, they are uninspired and uninspiring at present and unless they respond strongly to consecutive, insipid home losses they face ignominy in the North-East.</p><p>Right now, they don't have it in them.<br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Roll the dice on Draw/Hartlepool @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/hartlepool-v-stoke/31946547" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/1</a></div><h2><img alt="Blackburn boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Blackburn%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/norwich-v-blackburn/31946560">Norwich v Blackburn</a> (14:00) - Striking similarities</h2><p></p><p>The Championship version of this fixture took place at Carrow Road a week before Christmas, with Rovers emerging with the points. Nineteen shots undertaken without reward for the home side highlights a wastefulness that has come to define their campaign.</p><p>Yet that impressive victory in Norfolk was bookended by four defeats for Blackburn, who have seen their automatic promotion hopes suffer as a consequence, and it's fair to say that neither side are in great form currently. The Canaries have won only one of their last six.</p><p>If that makes this tie difficult to call let's instead focus on their main threats where we encounter two front-men experiencing similar seasons.</p><p>Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz and <strong>Norwich's Josh Sargent</strong> have nine apiece this term, the former notching 30% of his team's total tally, the former 28.1%. Both have scored seven of their nine on home soil.</p><p>If that leans us slightly to a home win certainly getting off the mark first will considerably help managerless Norwich. Rovers have gone behind on 12 occasions this season. They lost all 12.</p><p>Lastly, a quirk that is always worth noting. Blackburn are the only side in the top seven tiers of the footballing pyramid still to draw a league game in 2022/23. <br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Josh Sargent to score anytime @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/norwich-v-blackburn/31946560" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">17/10</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/stockport-v-walsall/31972634">Stockport v Walsall</a> (14:00) - Close to the Edgeley</h2><p></p><p>Both sides hold League 2 Play-Off aspirations and would perhaps view the cup as a distraction were their opponents a league or two higher. This though, for each, is a tremendous opportunity to reach the fourth round and enjoy some glory to go with the grind.</p><p>Last weekend, the Saddlers hosted County, losing 2-0, but it is they who possess the most potent goal-threat in the form of Danny Johnson. The <strong>Burton loanee</strong> has fired 13 across all comps this term and with his loan ending imminently he will be keen to go out on a high. His haul equates to 0.59 goals per 90 with an impressive shot accuracy of 67%.</p><p>Stockport meanwhile boast the second best shots-per-game ratio in the division and crucially for fixtures such as this, their fans make Edgeley Park hostile and very, very noisy.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stockport to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/stockport-v-walsall/31972634" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/aston-villa-v-stevenage/31946511">Aston Villa v Stevenage</a> (16:30) - Class eventually tells</h2><p></p><p>Boro are unbeaten in nine and flying high in League 2, and should they pull off a quintessential giant-killing at Villa Park the onus will likely fall on striker Luke Norris, who has been their cup hero to date scoring three in two in earlier rounds.</p><p>Villa too, should be wary of their opponent's aerial prowess that makes them a viable threat at set pieces while at the other end Danny Ings and company will have their work cut out penetrating a back-line that has conceded a mere 0.7 per game all season.</p><p>Naturally enough, the <strong>Premier League side</strong> are fancied to progress on Sunday afternoon, but it will likely take some time for their class to ultimately tell.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>A bet builder backing Villa to win the second half and to win by exactly one goal offers up</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/aston-villa-v-stevenage/31946511" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/2</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">Manchester City v Chelsea</a> (16:30) - Crisis continues</h2><p></p><p>With an injury crisis, an actual crisis, and a manager struggling to implement his ways and means to a squad of players, Chelsea are experiencing a perfect storm at present, one that has produced just one win in seven in the Premier League.</p><p>Pertinently, their latest setback played out at the Bridge this week against <strong>Sunday's opponents</strong>, and if City were too preoccupied with an unusual structure in the first-half to take full advantage, they took control thereafter. A repeated outcome feels credible at the weekend even if changes can be expected from both line-ups.</p><p>However much cup pedigree is a factor should be acknowledged, with Chelsea reaching five of the last six FA Cup finals, and it matters too that City have looked a touch unsure of themselves at the Etihad in their last three outings.<br><br>But <strong>Pep Guardiola's men</strong> have now beaten their southern counterparts in the League Cup and the league this term. They have the measure of a flailing foe.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back City to win but BTTS @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2/1</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-fa-cup\/man-city-v-chelsea\/31946561","entry_title":"FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets for Sunday\u0027s Third Round clashes "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-chelsea/31946561">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=FA%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Eight%20stand-out%20bets%20for%20Sunday%27s%20Third%20Round%20clashes%20%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffa-cup-tips-eight-stand-out-bets-for-sundays-3rd-round-clashes-050123-718.html&text=FA%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Eight%20stand-out%20bets%20for%20Sunday%27s%20Third%20Round%20clashes%20%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/manchester-city-v-chelsea-fa-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-pep-to-pip-potter-again-060123-140.html">Manchester City v Chelsea: Pep to pip Potter again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/PepGuardiola.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/saturday-fa-cup-third-round-tips-back-magpies-to-steal-another-win-050123-629.html">Saturday FA Cup Third Round Tips: Back Magpies to steal another win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/08/EddieHoweNUFC1280-thumb-1280x720-163561.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-set-to-flow-in-the-fa-cup-070123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals set to flow in the FA Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Mark Robins Coventry manager.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Mark%20Robins%20Coventry%20manager.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/liverpool-v-wolves-tips-fa-cup-betting-preview-and-latest-odds-060123-1063.html">Liverpool v Wolves FA Cup Tips: Reds to scrape through</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-villa-to-win-as-part-of-this-112-treble-040123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Villa to win as part of this 11/2 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/04/cd7dc1350c1917c770d92cd3d5fd47578a28b25e-thumb-1280x720-152704.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/04/cd7dc1350c1917c770d92cd3d5fd47578a28b25e-thumb-1280x720-152704.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-101-premier-league-treble-030123-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 10/1 Premier League treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Almiron Friendly.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Almiron%20Friendly.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">More English FA Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class="active "> English FA Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1673112848" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
English FA Cup
FA Cup Tips: Eight stand-out bets for Sunday's Third Round clashes
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Darts
Latest
Cricket