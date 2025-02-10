FA Cup on Betfair: Reds quad dream shattered as 24/1 Plymouth cause huge cupset

Championship basement boys cause huge FA Cup shock

Plymouth matched at 25.0 24/1 in Match Odds to win

Over £1.6m traded on Liverpool from as low as 1.16 2/13

Plymouth cause shock of the weekend

Championship side Plymouth Argyle have caused the shock of the FA Cup fourth round by beating Premier League leaders Liverpool 1-0 at Home Park on Sunday afternoon.

Miron Muslic's men were available to back at 22/123.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook before kick-off and they were matched at a high of 25.024/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

But those odds shortened slightly when the starting XI's were announced with Reds boss Arne Slot rotating all 10 of his outfield players who started in the 4-0 EFL Cup win over Tottenham in midweek.

Only Luis Diaz was among the starting XI at Home Park who could be considered a regular under Slot in recent months, and of the other senior players to start, Joe Gomez was forced off with an injury after just 11 minutes. Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez were the only senior players on a Liverpool bench that was littered with youngsters.

Over £1.6m was traded on Liverpool from odds as low as 1.162/13 before and during the game.

Liverpool backers are sweating 😰



£185,280 matched at 1.23

£320,459 matched at 1.22

£141,067 matched at 1.21

£40,000 matched at 1.2

£46,894 matched at 1.19

£61,944 matched at 1.18

£72,680 matched at 1.17

£19,730 matched at 1.16#PLYLIV | #EmiratesFACup -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) February 9, 2025

Earlier in the week we reported that Liverpool had shortened from 1000/11001.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to 35/136.00 to pull off what would have been an incredible quadruple.

Seven punters stood to win over £25k each had Liverpool achieved the near-impossible feat, but that dream ended at Home Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds however are still odds-on favourites at 2/51.40 to win the EFL Cup, 1/41.25 to win the Premier League title and 4/15.00 to win the Champions League this season.

Hardie old soul Ryan rewards 74/1 Correct Score backers

There was arguably no fluke about Plymouth's win, who looked slightly the better team in a first half that ended goalless.

But early in the second period the Championship's rock bottom team were awarded a penalty when Harvey Elliott inexplicably rose his hands to block a shot just inside the area. Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie fired home the spot kick in emphatic fashion.

Plymouth had chances to increase their lead, but as the game wore on Liverpool created opportunities to equalise, but were denied by some superb defending and some fantastic saves by Argyle keeper Conor Hazard, meaning they hung on for a famous FA Cup upset.

The 1-0 Correct Score was matched at 75.074/1 in-play on the Betfair Exchange.

In the FA Cup Winner market, Manchester City are the new 3.613/5 favourites to lift they trophy after they survived their on scare on Saturday, coming from 1-0 down to beat League One outfit Leyton Orient 2-1. Newcastle are second favourites at 6.611/2 with Manchester United next in at 8.07/1.

