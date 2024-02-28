FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Man City 7/5 to defend trophy with Newcastle up next

Man City 7/5 2.40 to defend FA Cup trophy

Man United v Liverpool the big Quarter-Final tie

Coventry and Leicester remain from the Championship

Holders drawn at home to Magpies

Manchester City can be backed at 7/52.40 to win this season's FA Cup after thrashing Luton Town 6-2 in round five before being drawn at home to Newcastle in the quarter-final.

The FA Cup holders strolled past Premier League new-boys Luton thanks to a quintet of goals from Erling Haaland at Kenilworth Road - four assisted by Kevin de Bruyne - and were the penultimate ball drawn out of the bowl in Wednesday's draw.

It's the worst possible draw for the Magpies however, who survived a scare at Ewood Park when beating Blackburn 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday night, and Eddie Howe's men are now out to 10/111.00 to lift the trophy.

Fierce rivals to meet in Quarter-Final

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the 'tie-of-the-round' after both clubs won their fifth-round games on Wednesday night.

United left it late before Casemiro's 89th minute goal sealed a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while injury-hit Liverpool eventually eased past Championship side Southampton, winning 3-0 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men - who are 25/126.00 to win a quadruple of trophies this season - are the 3/14.00 second favourites in the FA Cup Winner market with United available to back at 8/19.00.

Late victory for Chelsea

Beaten EFL Cup finalists Chelsea required a 90th minute Conor Gallagher goal to get the better of promotion hopefuls Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, and their reward is a quarter-final tie at home to Championship leaders Leicester.

The Blues can be backed at 6/17.00 to win the FA Cup, while the Foxes - who won away at Bournemouth in round five - are trading at around 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Wolves will host Coventry in the remaining quarter-final tie after both won to nil in round five.

Gary O'Neil's men recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday night, while 48 hours earlier the Sky Blues ended Maidstone's superb cup run with a comfortable 5-0 win.

- Manchester City 7/52.40

- Liverpool 3/14.00

- Chelsea 6/17.00

- Man United 8/19.00

- Newcastle 10/111.00

- Wolves 12/113.00

- Leicester 20/121.00

- Coventry 40/141.00

*Betfair Sportsbook odds correct as of 22:30 Wednesday 28 February

Quarter-Final Draw in Full:

*Premier League sides in bold

- Wolves v Coventry

- Man Utd v Liverpool

- Chelsea v Leicester

- Manchester City v Newcastle



*Ties to be played weekend commencing Friday 15 March

