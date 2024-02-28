Premier League Tips

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Man City 7/5 to defend trophy with Newcastle up next

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are second favourites to win the FA Cup

Just eight teams remain in this season's FA Cup and there's a familiar name at the head of the market, while a mouthwatering tie awaits in the quarter-final. Mike Norman has the details...

  • Man City 7/52.40 to defend FA Cup trophy

  • Man United v Liverpool the big Quarter-Final tie

  • Coventry and Leicester remain from the Championship

    • Holders drawn at home to Magpies

    Manchester City can be backed at 7/52.40 to win this season's FA Cup after thrashing Luton Town 6-2 in round five before being drawn at home to Newcastle in the quarter-final.

    The FA Cup holders strolled past Premier League new-boys Luton thanks to a quintet of goals from Erling Haaland at Kenilworth Road - four assisted by Kevin de Bruyne - and were the penultimate ball drawn out of the bowl in Wednesday's draw.

    It's the worst possible draw for the Magpies however, who survived a scare at Ewood Park when beating Blackburn 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday night, and Eddie Howe's men are now out to 10/111.00 to lift the trophy.

    Fierce rivals to meet in Quarter-Final

    Manchester United will host Liverpool in the 'tie-of-the-round' after both clubs won their fifth-round games on Wednesday night.

    United left it late before Casemiro's 89th minute goal sealed a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while injury-hit Liverpool eventually eased past Championship side Southampton, winning 3-0 at Anfield.

    Jurgen Klopp's men - who are 25/126.00 to win a quadruple of trophies this season - are the 3/14.00 second favourites in the FA Cup Winner market with United available to back at 8/19.00.

    Late victory for Chelsea

    Beaten EFL Cup finalists Chelsea required a 90th minute Conor Gallagher goal to get the better of promotion hopefuls Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, and their reward is a quarter-final tie at home to Championship leaders Leicester.

    The Blues can be backed at 6/17.00 to win the FA Cup, while the Foxes - who won away at Bournemouth in round five - are trading at around 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

    Wolves will host Coventry in the remaining quarter-final tie after both won to nil in round five.

    Gary O'Neil's men recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday night, while 48 hours earlier the Sky Blues ended Maidstone's superb cup run with a comfortable 5-0 win.

    To Win the FA Cup:

    - Manchester City 7/52.40
    - Liverpool 3/14.00
    - Chelsea 6/17.00
    - Man United 8/19.00
    - Newcastle 10/111.00
    - Wolves 12/113.00
    - Leicester 20/121.00
    - Coventry 40/141.00

    *Betfair Sportsbook odds correct as of 22:30 Wednesday 28 February

    Quarter-Final Draw in Full:

    *Premier League sides in bold

    - Wolves v Coventry
    - Man Utd v Liverpool
    - Chelsea v Leicester
    - Manchester City v Newcastle

    *Ties to be played weekend commencing Friday 15 March

