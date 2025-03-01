FA Cup Opta Stats Tips: 13/2 Seagulls to stun Toon & rare joy for Man Utd in best bets for every fifth round tie

Fulham record suggests some rare joy for Man Utd

Strong stats behind Preston- Burnley stalemate

Back Cup king KDB to strike again for Man City

Seagulls set for upset win on Tyneside

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Saturday Superboost

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/91.44 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/91.44, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Rogers to run riot again

The Opta Stat:

"While playing outside of the top-flight, Cardiff have been eliminated from their last eight FA Cup ties with Premier League opponents. Morgan Rogers has had a hand in three of Aston Villa's four FA Cup goals in 2024-25 (2 goals, 1 assist), scoring in both matches. He's also made the most dribbles of any Villa player (6), while he has the second-most chances created (4) and shots attempted (5) this season."

The Betfair Bet: Back Rogers to score & Villa win at 11/82.38

Saturday's FA Cup ties

Eagles to edge Lions in low scorer

The Opta Stat:

"Crystal Palace have progressed from nine of their last 10 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, Millwall have only won one of their last 13 away games against top-flight sides in the competition (D5 L7). Millwall have won their last three away FA Cup matches without conceding and neither side has conceded yet in this season's competition."

The Betfair Bet: Back Palace to win & under 2.5 goals at 15/82.88

Another stalemate at Deepdale

The Opta Stat:

"Both meetings between Preston and Burnley in the Championship this season finished 0-0 - neither side has ever had three goalless draws against an opponent in the same season before. Last season's meeting at Deepdale also ended level at 1-1."

The Betfair Bet: Back the 90-minute draw at 21/103.10

Recommended Bet Back the draw after 90 minutes SBK 21/10

FA Cup specialists to strike again

The Opta Stat:

"Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison has scored in both the third and fourth round of this season's FA Cup, while he has four goals in seven games in the competition overall. Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has scored in each of his last three FA Cup appearances, with the last two of those coming away from home at West Brom in January 2024 and Blackburn last time out. Cunha had more shots on target than any other player across this season's fourth round (5) and no player attempted more shots overall (8)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Jebbison & Cunha both to score at 13/27.50

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have won their last 18 FA Cup games against sides from a lower division by an aggregate score of 69-9. Since his debut in the competition in January 2016, no player has been involved in more FA Cup goals (first round onwards) than Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (26 - 9 goals, 17 assists). The Belgian netted the winner at Leyton Orient in the last round."

The Betfair Bet: Back Man City win, over 3.5 goals & De Bruyne to score at 2/13.00

Sunday's FA Cup ties

Seagulls to upset the Toon again

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle have won just two of their last 15 meetings with Brighton in all competitions (D7 L6) and they've already lost 1-0 against them at St James' Park this term. Brighton have won each of their last four FA Cup games against Newcastle without conceding a single goal."

The Betfair Bet: Back a Brighton win to nil at 13/27.50

Utd to keep up fine FA Cup form

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United have progressed from their last 14 FA Cup fifth round ties and their last nine FA Cup matches against Fulham. The Red Devils have lost just one of their last 21 meetings with Fulham in all competitions (W17 D3) - beating the Cottagers 1-0 in both Premier League meetings this season."

The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd win & under 3.5 goals at 21/103.10

The Opta Stat:

"Ipswich are winless in their last 15 away games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D6 L9) since a 1-0 win in December 1999. They've already lost 1-0 at the City Ground in the Premier League this term.

"Ipswich have been eliminated from each of their last 13 FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, and lost their only previous fifth round tie this century 1-0 to Watford in 2006-07 previously."

The Betfair Bet: Back Forest to win to nil at 2/13.00