To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

Dimitar VAR-Batov

FA Cup on Betfair: Big guns kept apart again in fifth round draw

FA Cup
The FA Cup Fifth Round Draw has been made

The fifth round draw has taken place for this season's FA Cup and like in the previous round the big teams have avoided each other. Mike Norman has the details...

"Pep Guardiola's men have shortened even further in the FA Cup Winner market, and they now trade as the 3.211/5 favourites to lift the trophy."

If the FA Cup fourth round draw was kind to the Premier League's big clubs then it could be argued that the fifth round draw was even kinder.

With just eight ties to be drawn the chance of a big all-Premier League clash being pulled out of the hat was high, but it wasn't to be with only Liverpool v Norwich and Southampton v West Ham emerging as ties involving two top flight teams.

Man City strengthen at the head of the market

After comfortably beating Championship leaders Fulham in round four Manchester City will be confident of progressing further after being drawn away to Peterborough United who currently sit 22nd in the second tier of English football.

Pep Guardiola's men have shortened even further in the FA Cup Winner market, and they now trade as the 3.211/5 favourites to lift the trophy.

Pep Guardiola arms 1280.jpg

Chelsea - 6.611/2 to win the FA Cup - also travel to Championship opponents in the shape of Luton Town, while it's Liverpool who trade as second favourites at 5.24/1 after their reward for beating Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon was a home tie against Premier League strugglers Norwich.

Spurs at home for surprise winners Boro

The way the draw panned out there is no guarantee that a team outside of the top flight will make it to the quarter-finals, and a distinct possibility that the last eight will be an all-Premier League line-up.

Middlesbrough's reward for their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United on Friday night is a glamour home tie against Tottenham. Spurs currently trade as fourth favourites to win the cup at 8.27/1, while Boro can be backed at 80/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook

Everton, who recorded a confidence-boosting 4-1 win over Brentford in Frank Lampard's first game in charge as their new boss, will host Bournemouth or the lowest ranked team still in the competition, Boreham Wood, in the next round and can be backed at 13.012/1 to lift the trophy.

FA Cup Fifth Round draw in full:

*Premier League teams in bold

Luton Town v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Peterborough United v Manchester City
Liverpool v Norwich City
Southampton v West Ham
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Nottingham Forest or Leicester v Huddersfield
Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

*ties to be played midweek commencing Monday 28 February

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

English FA Cup: English FA Cup (Winner 2021/22)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 November, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man City
Liverpool
Chelsea
Tottenham
Everton
West Ham
Crystal Palace
Leicester
Southampton
Norwich
Bournemouth
Nottm Forest
Stoke
Huddersfield
Peterborough
Middlesbrough
Luton
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More FA Cup