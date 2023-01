Only one all-Premier League tie guaranteed

Man City v Arsenal could meet in round four blockbuster

City remain favs ahead of United and Tottenham

Non-league Wrexham drawn at home to Blades

Stevenage matched at 640.0 639/1 as they stun Aston Villa

Only one all-Premier League fourth round tie is guaranteed following today's draw with Brighton set to host the winners of the Liverpool v Wolves replay.

Manchester City will host Arsenal should the Gunners get past Oxford in their third round tie on Monday night, but all 14 other fourth round matches will feature at least one team from outside of the Premier League.

City favourites ahead of Manchester neighbours

Man City remain the 3.711/4 favourites in the FA Cup Winner market despite the likely prospect of facing Premier League leaders Arsenal in round four, after seeing off Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday afternoon,

Manchester United are 6.05/1 second favourites after being drawn at home to Championship side Reading, a tie that will see former United midfielder Paul Ince return to Old Trafford as manager of the Royals.

Tottenham are next in the Betfair Exchange betting at 8.415/2 ahead of their fourth round visit to Preston, while Liverpool can be backed at 9.89/1, though the Reds must win a replay away at Wolves before a potential fourth round tie at fellow Premier League outfit Brighton.

Non League Wrexham rewarded with home draw

National League outfit Wrexham were rewarded for their magnificent 4-3 away win at Coventry with a home tie against another Championship outfit, promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

The Welsh side are famously owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and they'll be hoping that their club can play a starring role in this season's FA Cup.

Fellow National League sides Boreham Wood and Chesterfield were also in the hat for the fourth round but they must win replays against Accrington and West Brom respectively before potentially facinng either Cardiff or Leeds (Boreham Wood) and Bristol City or Swansea (Chesterfield).

Sheffield Wednesday's reward for beating Premier League highflyers Newcastle is a home tie against fellow League One outfit Fleetwood town.

There was some extremely late drama at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon as League Two promotion chasers Stevenage scored twice at the death to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Aston Villa.

Steve Evans' men were matched at 640.0639/1 in the Match Odds, and their reward for the 2-1 win is an away trip to Stoke in round four.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw in Full:

Preston v Tottenham

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton/Wigan v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham

Stoke v Stevenage

Blackburn v Forest Green/Birmingham

Walsall v Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City v Oxford/Arsenal

Bristol City/Swansea v Chesterfield/West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool/Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood/Accrington v Cardiff/Leeds

*ties to be played weekeend commencing Friday 27 January