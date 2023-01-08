</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Oxford United v Arsenal: Bran the man to make U's impact</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-01-08">08 January 2023</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-08">08 January 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Oxford United v Arsenal: Bran the man to make U's impact", "name": "Oxford United v Arsenal: Bran the man to make U's impact", "description": "League One outfit Oxford United face a formidable task in the FA Cup third round on Monday night, having to face current Premier League leaders Arsenal. Mike...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/oxford-united-v-arsenal-fa-cup-tips-bran-the-man-to-make-us-impression-070123-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/oxford-united-v-arsenal-fa-cup-tips-bran-the-man-to-make-us-impression-070123-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-08T12:58:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-08T12:34:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/KarlRobinson1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "League One outfit Oxford United face a formidable task in the FA Cup third round on Monday night, having to face current Premier League leaders Arsenal. Mike Norman is picking a former youth star to make an impact at the Kassam Stadium in one way or another... Arsenal long odds-on to beat Oxford Both teams scoring has a big chance Cameron Brannigan to make an impact for U's A 26/1+ Bet Builder featuring Oxford's star man Oxford United v ArsenalMonday, 20:00Live on ITV U's have nothing to lose It maybe a bit cliché, but this is what the FA Cup third round is all about; a lower league side getting their shot at giant killing in front of their own fans. It's a dream tie for Oxford United and their fans, but the reality is that Karl Robinson's mid-table League One side probably have a much better chance against Premier League leaders Arsenal than current league positions suggest. And that's because the U's - currently 58 places below the Gunners in the league ladder - will almost certainly be at full strength, whereas Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is likely to make wholesale changes. Of course, the gulf in class is still big, but Oxford have absolutely nothing to lose. Under floodlights, roared on by a capacity crowd, they may as well attempt to be one of the weekend's Davids rather than allow one of the Goliaths stroll to victory. The U's current form is mixed, but that's probably irrelevant with another cliché - that form goes out of the window in such cup ties - often ringing true. However, Robinson's men should take confidence from the fact that on their day they are capable of some high scores at the Kassam, scoring three against Charlton, four against Exeter and Port Vale, and five against Leyton Orient this season. Changes likely but still a strong Gunners team Premier League leaders Arsenal will take Monday night's game very seriously according to Arteta, though the Gunners boss stopped short of saying who will start in his pre-match press conference. Emile Smith Rowe was the only name mentioned with Arteta saying that if the 22-year-old trains well on Sunday, then he will be available for selection to face Oxford. Arteta's hand won't be forced on Monday night given that Arsenal don't play again until Sunday, though he recognises that some of his fringe players need some game time. And with the game on Sunday being a North London Derby against Spurs, the Gunners boss will surely rest some of his key players for the match against the U's. However, that could still mean we see the likes of Matt Turner, Kieran Tiernay, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos all play significant roles. Arsenal long odds-on for victory As expected, Arsenal are very short in the Match Odds market on the Betfair Exchange, available to back at just [1.18] at the time of writing. Oxford can be backed at [18.0] with the Draw trading at [9.4]. You'd have to be very brave man to back against the Gunners, even if Arteta does field a much-changed starting XI. They're in terrific form, brimming with confidence, and even their 'second string' team should be more than good enough to secure victory. The Match Odds isn't for me then, but I am very keen on backing Both Teams to Score at [2.16]. Oxford have a decent cup pedigree in recent years and you only have to go back to the 2019/20 season to see that they put four past West Ham in the EFL Cup before being knocked out at the quarter-final stage in a 1-3 home defeat to Manchester City. And in the same season they pushed Newcastle all the way in the fourth round of the FA Cup, drawing at St James' Park before losing the replay 2-3 at the Kassam Stadium. So Robinson's men are more than capable of scoring against the big boys, especially on home soil in front of a packed crowd, and I'm happy to wager that they'll find the back of the net on Monday night. Back YES in Both Teams to Score @ 2.16 U's star man to have an impact Not many players can say that they've scored against Real Madrid... twice, or been scouted by Barcelona, or had spells at Manchester City AND Manchester United before joing Liverpool. Cameron Brannagan can. Okay, a bit of an exaggeration on the truth there as Brannagan's spells at the Manchester clubs came in child academies before he eventually joined Liverpool, and those goals against Real Madrid were in the UEFA Youth League. But the above highlights just how good of a prospect Brannagan was in the early part of his career with the then new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp describing him as a real talent who had everything you need to be a top midfielder. Brannagan never realised that potential - as very few youth players do - but that's no criticism as he's certainly found his feet at League One level as well as gaining interest from a number of Championship clubs. At 26 he still has time on his side, and he's undoubtedly Oxford's star man this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions from his central midfield role. But he also has a bit of ill-discipline in him, collecting six yellow cards this term, the most by any U's player. That's great news for the recommended bet as Brannigan is 9/5 in the Betfair Sportsbook's To Score Or To Be Shown A Card market. Back Cameron Brannigan To Score Or To Be Shown A Card @ 9/5 However Oxford perform on Monday night Brannigan is the man most likely to be their hero or villain - getting forward often and causing the Gunners problems, and in the heat of the midfield battle and losing his head should the U's struggle. Oh, and he is Oxford's penalty taker too. In fact he once scored four penalties in a single game for the U's! Boy has this player got some stories to tell his grandkids one day. Incidentally, Brannigan is 6/1 To Score Anytime and 11/4 To Be Shown A Card should you wish to back one of the options on their own, but I just can't resist the double, Brannigan scoring anytime and being shown a card. That pays out at a whopping 26/1 (27.24) on the Sportsbook. Just picture it. Brannigan scoring a last minute equaliser, taking his shirt off as he runs wild in celebration, before being cautioned. After all, this is the FA Cup, and we can all dream, right? <div class="entry_body has-odds">
<div class="entry_body__intro"><p>League One outfit Oxford United face a formidable task in the FA Cup third round on Monday night, having to face current Premier League leaders Arsenal. Mike Norman is picking a former youth star to make an impact at the Kassam Stadium in one way or another...</p></div> Mike Norman is picking a former youth star to make an impact at the Kassam Stadium in one way or another...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Arsenal <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207161341">long odds-on</a> to beat Oxford</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207161340">Both teams scoring</a> has a big chance</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Cameron Brannigan to make an impact for U's</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563">26/1+ Bet Builder</a> featuring Oxford's star man</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563">Oxford United v Arsenal</a><br><strong>Monday, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on ITV</strong></p><h2><strong>U's have nothing to lose</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It maybe a bit <span>cliché, but this is what the FA Cup third round is all about; a lower league side <strong>getting their shot at giant killing</strong> in front of their own fans.</span><span></span></p><p><span>It's a dream tie for Oxford United and their fans, but the reality is that <strong>Karl Robinson</strong>'s mid-table League One side probably have <strong>a much better chance</strong> against Premier League leaders Arsenal than current league positions suggest.</span></p><p><span>And that's because the U's - currently 58 places below the Gunners in the league ladder - will almost certainly be at <strong>full strength</strong>, whereas Arsenal boss <strong>Mikel Arteta</strong> is likely to make wholesale changes.</span></p><p><span>Of course, the gulf in class is still big, but Oxford have absolutely nothing to lose. Under floodlights, <strong>roared on by a capacity crowd</strong>, they may as well attempt to be one of the weekend's Davids rather than allow one of the Goliaths stroll to victory.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span>The U's current form is mixed, but that's probably irrelevant with another cliché - that form goes out of the window in such cup ties - often ringing true.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span>However, Robinson's men should take confidence from the fact that on their day <strong>they are capable of some high scores at the Kassam</strong>, scoring three against Charlton, four against Exeter and Port Vale, and five against Leyton Orient this season.</span></p><h2><span></span><strong>Changes likely but still a strong Gunners team</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span></span>Premier League leaders Arsenal will take Monday night's game <strong>very seriously</strong> according to Arteta, though the Gunners boss stopped short of saying who will start in his pre-match press conference.</p><p><strong>Emile Smith Rowe</strong> was the only name mentioned with Arteta saying that if the 22-year-old trains well on Sunday, then he will be available for selection to face Oxford.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/MikelArtetaPointing1280-thumb-1280x720-162946.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Arteta's hand won't be forced on Monday night given that Arsenal don't play again until Sunday, though he recognises that some of his fringe players <strong>need some game time</strong>.</p><p>And with the game on Sunday being a <strong>North London Derby</strong> against Spurs, the Gunners boss will surely rest some of his key players for the match against the U's.</p><p>However, that could still mean we see the likes of Matt Turner, Kieran Tiernay, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Lokonga, <strong>Fabio Vieira</strong> and Marquinhos all play significant roles.</p><h2><strong>Arsenal long odds-on for victory</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>As expected, <strong>Arsenal</strong> are very short in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207161341">Match Odds market</a> on the Betfair Exchange, available to back at just <b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b> at the time of writing.</p><p><strong>Oxford</strong> can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b> with the <strong>Draw</strong> trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b>.</p><p>You'd have to be very brave man to back against the Gunners, even if Arteta does field a much-changed starting XI. <strong>They're in terrific form</strong>, brimming with confidence, and even their 'second string' team should be more than good enough to secure victory.</p><p>The Match Odds isn't for me then, but I am very keen on backing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207161340">Both Teams to Score</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>.</p><p>Oxford have a decent cup pedigree in recent years and you only have to go back to the 2019/20 season to see that they <strong>put four past West Ham</strong> in the EFL Cup before being knocked out at the quarter-final stage in a 1-3 home defeat to <strong>Manchester City</strong>.</p><p>And in the same season they pushed <strong>Newcastle</strong> all the way in the fourth round of the FA Cup, drawing at St James' Park before <strong>losing the replay 2-3</strong> at the Kassam Stadium.</p><p>So Robinson's men are more than capable of scoring against the big boys, especially on home soil <strong>in front of a packed crowd</strong>, and I'm happy to wager that they'll find the back of the net on Monday night.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back YES in Both Teams to Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207161340" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.16</a></div><h2><strong>U's star man to have an impact</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Not many players can say that they've scored against <strong>Real Madrid</strong>... twice, or been scouted by <strong>Barcelona</strong>, or had spells at Manchester City AND Manchester United before joing Liverpool.</p><p><strong>Cameron Brannagan</strong> can.</p><p>Okay, a bit of an exaggeration on the truth there as Brannagan's spells at the Manchester clubs came in child academies before he eventually joined <strong>Liverpool</strong>, and those goals against Real Madrid were in the <strong>UEFA Youth League</strong>.</p><p>But the above highlights just how good of a prospect Brannagan was in the early part of his career with the then new Liverpool manager <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong> describing him as a real talent who had everything you need to be a top midfielder.</p><p><img alt="CameronBrannaganOxford1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/CameronBrannaganOxford1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Brannagan never realised that potential - as very few youth players do - but that's no criticism as <strong>he's certainly found his feet at League One level</strong> as well as gaining interest from a number of Championship clubs.</p><p>At 26 he still has time on his side, and he's undoubtedly Oxford's star man this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions from his central midfield role.</p><p>But he also has a bit of <strong>ill-discipline</strong> in him, collecting six yellow cards this term, the most by any U's player.</p><p>That's great news for the recommended bet as Brannigan is 9/5 in the Betfair Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563">To Score Or To Be Shown A Card</a> market.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cameron Brannigan To Score Or To Be Shown A Card @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/5</a></div><p>However Oxford perform on Monday night Brannigan is the man most likely to be their <strong>hero or villain</strong> - getting forward often and causing the Gunners problems, and in the heat of the midfield battle and <strong>losing his head</strong> should the U's struggle.</p><p>Oh, and he is Oxford's penalty taker too. In fact <strong>he once scored four penalties in a single game</strong> for the U's! Boy has this player got some stories to tell his grandkids one day.</p><p>Incidentally, Brannigan is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563">6/1 To Score Anytime</a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563">11/4 To Be Shown A Card</a> should you wish to back one of the options on their own, but I just can't resist the double, Brannigan scoring anytime and being shown a card.</p><p>That pays out at a whopping <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563">26/1 (27.24) on the Sportsbook</a>.</p><p>Just picture it. Brannigan scoring a last minute equaliser, <strong>taking his shirt off as he runs wild in celebration</strong>, before being cautioned. After all, this is the FA Cup, and we can all dream, right?</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cameron Brannigan To Score Anytime AND To Be Shown A Card @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/oxford-utd-v-arsenal/31946563" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">27.24</a></div><hr><p>*Follow me on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/MikkyMo73">@MikkyMo73</a></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mike's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 19 pts<br>Returned: 13.94 pts<br>P/L: -5.06 pts<p>*Based on 1pt per bet unless otherwise stated in Recommended Bets</p><p><strong>2021/22 P/L:</strong></p><p>Staked: 36 pts<br>Returned: 52.15 pts<br>P/L: +16.15 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get <section class="betting_copy">
<div class="editor">
<h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2>
<section class="promo__desc">
<div class="description ">
<p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p>
</div>
</section>
</div>
</section>
<div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join">
<h3>Recommended bets</h3>
<div class="editor editor--reversed">
<strong><p>Back YES - Both Teams to Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b><br>Back (2pts) Cameron Brannigan To Score or Be Shown A Card @ 9/5<br>Back Cameron Brannigan To Score AND Be Shown A Card @ 27.24</p></strong>
</div>
</div> 