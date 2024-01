In-form Wolves a big price

Saints can go marching in again

Norwich can keep Liverpool defeat respectable

Manchester United will take Newport trip seriously

Blackburn always concede

There will be plenty of extra local spice involved when West Brom host Wolves. The Baggies have a strong home record, with the Championship leaders Leicester being the only team to beat them at the Hawthorns in twelve games (W8 D3).

Yet Wolves are unbeaten in their last six games (W4 D2) and the Premier League side's extra class should tell. Odds of 19/201.95 for an away win looks generous enough to not have to further complicate matters.

These two sides played towards the start of December at Vicarage Road, drawing 1-1. Watford come into this match unbeaten in five (W2 D3), but Southampton are the most in-form side in the Championship.

That away draw at the Hornets, forms part of a 21 game unbeaten run (W15 D6). With Russell Martin's team having conceded in five of their last six away days, let's go with a Southampton win and both teams to score at 11/43.75.

Liverpool have already reached one cup final this week and will expect to reach the last-16 of the FA Cup with a victory over Norwich.

With a couple of tough Premier League fixtures to shortly follow against Chelsea and Arsenal, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to mix it up against Championship opposition. Norwich have been in decent form of late, so could keep it competitive. Back a Liverpool win and under 4.5 goals at 4/51.80.

It's a huge game for Newport of League Two on Sunday, as they host Manchester United at Rodney Parade. The gulf in class is likely to make it an irrelevance, but Newport enter this fixture in strong form. Unbeaten in seven (W4 D3), they have won each of their last three games.

Manchester United's away form is poor, having failed to win any of their last four matches on the road in the Premier League (D1 L3) and scoring just one goal in those games. Yet they did win 2-0 at League One's Wigan in the last round, with Erik ten Hag picking a strong side. Go for Manchester United to be ahead at half-time, United to have over 6.5 corners and over 2.5 goals at 6/42.50.

On Monday night a little Hollywood glamour comes to Blackburn, as Wrexham visit Ewood Park. In the last round Blackburn won 5-2 at home to League One's Cambridge, which highlighted their tendency to concede.

Rovers have let in at least one goal in each of their last twelve games. With Wrexham currently second in League Two, let's take a chance on a both teams to score and Sammie Szmodics to score double, at odds of 9/52.80.

