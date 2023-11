AFC Fylde 10/3 4.33 head to old foes Sutton United in good spirits

High-flying Bromley 5/2 3.50 looking to make FA Cup history

Marine 10/3 4.33 looking to match 2021 exploits starting with Harrogate Town

When you mention the FA Cup around Sutton United, folk will recall fond memories. In 1989, they knocked out recent competition winners and First Division outfit Coventry City. In 2017, they made it to round five after beating Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United, the run ending at the hands of Arsene Wenger's Arsenal at Gander Green Lane.

Those runs feel like a thing of the past based on recent seasons. The wonderfully nicknamed Amber and Chocolates have won just once in their last four FA Cup campaigns, including defeats against lower league opposition in Billericay Town and Farnborough. Their early season hasn't been brilliant either, Matt Gray's side losing 12 of their opening 16 matches leaving them rooted to the bottom of the EFL.

AFC Fylde are familiar opposition who, pre-COVID, would have been favourites to win this game. Instead, Fylde endured a shock relegation, Sutton won an unlikely promotion and Fylde took three seasons to get things right and return to non-league's top tier. It hasn't been all bells and whistles, however, Adam Murray losing his job with his team bottom of the league table.

Everything that could go wrong under Murray did until confidence was lost by all parties. Director of Football Chris Beech has taken interim charge and remains unbeaten to date, securing passage into Round Three before thumping 3-0 and 4-0 victories against promotion hopefuls Oldham Athletic and Gateshead. Confidence is well and truly back and key men, including magician Nick Haughton, are thriving.

Since overseeing the club's first ever relegation in 2019, Neil Young has taken Marine from strength-to-strength, earning promotion back to the 7th tier of English football and reaching the FA Cup third round in 2021, where they raised around £300,000 by selling "virtual tickets" for a match against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Young has used the money to good effect, his team's league position improving having won five of their last six at Rossett Park and they beat National League high-flyers FC Halifax Town in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup thanks to Louis White's goal.

White isn't the only players signed from leagues above. Willem Tomlinson, one of a number of players to join having played at a higher level, has joined on loan from Chorley and was part of the side that knocked out Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Derby County while Finley Sinclair-Smith and Sol Solomon are already in double figures for the season.

Many Harrogate Town fans will have memories of their days in the 7th and 8th tier of the English game but their focus is remaining an EFL club these days. Their start to the campaign has been indifferent and results have definitely papered over cracks in their performances - they sit low in xG for and against tables. Their issues in front of goal give Marine a chance - one they've proven they can take.

Andy Woodman has created history at Bromley Football Club. He's taken the club to their highest ever league finish. He's won their first ever FA Trophy. Next on the hit list? A first crack at the FA Cup Second Round since 1946.

Woodman is an undeniably popular figure in the English game and he's brought about real unity and a never-say-die-attitude during his time as Bromley manager, building on the excellent work of Neil Smith. They enter this game in great shape, early season issues a thing of the past having lost just one of their last 17 - away at National League leaders Chesterfield - to move into third place and progress in English Football's premier cup competition.

Their FA Trophy success and last season's play-off campaign showcased Bromley's ability to win one-off matches and they are an attractive proposition thanks to the blend of youth and experience across the squad, stalwarts such as Byron Webster, Corey Whitely and Michael Cheek supported by exciting young talents including Deji Elewere, Lewis Leigh and Besart Topalloj.

They could scarcely have drawn a bigger club in the first round, especially given Blackpool's history with the FA Cup. What could count in the non-league side's favour is that for Blackpool, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by a team two divisions below them in 2022 during Critchley's previous spell in charge, will be playing their fifth game in two weeks and face a trip to fellow promotion contenders Bolton Wanderers next week - a weaker starting XI is likely.

