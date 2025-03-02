FA Cup Fifth Round Tips: Two Bet Builders for Sunday up to 15/2

Seagulls backed for low-scoring win over Magpies at 15/2 8.50

Newcastle are already in one cup final this season and, looking further back at their record in knockout competitions, they have progressed from each of their last nine in the FA Cup fifth round. So should we back them at [11/10] to beat Brighton Sunday?

Not so fast. Newcastle have won just two of their last 15 meetings with Brighton in all competitions (D7 L6) and the Seagulls won the league fixture at St James' Park between the teams 1-0 in October. Brighton come here on a run of four consecutive victories in all competitions while the hosts were beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool on Wednesday.

The visitors have enjoyed an extra day's rest, having played on Tuesday. That may or not be a factor but Brighton's recent record against their hosts means we are prepared to take a chance on them winning a close contest.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton and Under 2.5 goals SBK 15/2

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 21 meetings with Fulham in all competitions (W17 D3). That is imperious form and sounds like the Manchester United of old. They even beaten Fulham 1-0 in both Premier League meetings this season, so the Red Devils appear to have their opponents' number.

It is difficult to trust United at the moment, as they showed in their 3-2 win over Ipswich on Wednesday. That said, they did well to win, after going down to 10 men before half-time, and spirit appears to be one of the few qualities they have under Ruben Amorim. The chance to back them at 7/52.40 to beat Fulham for the third time this season cannot be missed.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 appearances in the FA Cup, scoring seven and assisting four. He's only failed to register a goal or an assist in two of these 11 games and should be at the heart of things for the hosts again.