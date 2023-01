Brighton v Liverpool: Hosts must be backed

Sunday 13:30 - Live on ITV

Liverpool have progressed from three of their five FA Cup ties against Brighton, most recently a 6-1 victory in February 2012. The more pertinent former, however, is that Liverpool lost 3-0 here a fortnight ago.

The teams drew 3-3 at Anfield in October so the Seagulls know how to score against their visitors. Jurgen Klopp will want his players to show they learned from their defeat to Brighton but the Reds have been anything but reliable this season and cannot be trusted to be any better on Sunday.

Brighton, by contrast, are going from strength to strength under Roberto De Zerbi and deserve our support at odds-against.

Back Brighton & over 2.5 goals @ 3.4

Stoke v Stevenage: Evans' men can push Potters

Sunday 14:00

League Two Stevenage are appearing in the FA Cup fourth round for only the fifth time after pulling off the shock of the previous round to knockout Aston Villa.

Stevenage have won all three of their FA Cup games this season, winning away from home every time. No side in the history of the FA Cup has won in the first, second, third and fourth rounds away from home.

Steve Evans' men are 6.511/2 to pull off the upset here but, with Alex Neil likely to prioritise preserving Stoke's Championship status (they are 18th), the visitors may be worth a double chance bet.

Back Stevenage and Draw & BTTS @ 3.73

Wrexham v Sheff Utd: Back another upset

Sunday 16:30 - Live on BBC1

This is another match where a Championship club may have other priorities. Sheffield United are second in the table and gunning for a return to the Premier League.

Fifth tier Wrexham, meanwhile, are out for another Championship scalp after beating Coventry 4-3 in the third round. The Welsh team are the first non-league side for 20 years to score more than three goals in each of the first, second and third rounds of the FA Cup in a season (excluding replays).

We're expecting goals in this one and we're backing another upset.

Back Wrexham and Over 2.5 goals @ 6.15

Derby v West Ham: Hammers to enjoy EPL break

Monday 19:45 - Live on ITV4

West Ham may enjoy a break from their Premier League difficulties and play with fewer inhbitions when they travel to a Derby side that are challenging for promotion from League 1.

The Hammers won away at Brentford in the last round and it should not be forgotten than David Moyes took them to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season. For all their difficulties this term, the Hammers have cup pedigree.

Derby have scored 12 goals in the FA Cup this season but the visitors have only conceded one in their last three matches - all against top flight opposition - so they may be value to keep a clean sheet.