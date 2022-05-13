</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/chelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html">FA Cup Final Tips: It'll be tight and tense at Wembley</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sheffield-united-v-nottingham-forest-tips-few-goals-fancied-in-first-leg-fixture-110522-766.html">Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Few goals fancied in first leg fixture</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-final-bet-builder-back-chelsea-and-liverpool-to-score-in-3-1-acca-120522-204.html">FA Cup Final Bet Builder: Back Chelsea and Liverpool to score in 3/1 acca</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-five-bets-lined-up-across-newbury-newmarket-130522-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has five bets lined up across Newbury & Newmarket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-unleash-that-friday-feeling-with-farhan-at-hamilton-130522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Unleash that Friday feeling with Farhan at Hamilton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-birthday-and-meredif-can-get-the-friday-party-started-120522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Birthday and Meredif can get the Friday party started </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-v-new-zealand-test-series-betting-hosts-favourites-after-brendon-mccullum-appointed-head-coach-120522-204.html">England v New Zealand Test Series Betting: Hosts favourites to start with win under McCullum</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-worn-brabourne-to-play-into-hasarangas-hands-120522-206.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Worn Brabourne to play into Hasaranga's hands</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-v-new-zealand-test-series-betting-tips-england-go-for-style-over-substance-110522-194.html">England v New Zealand Test Series Betting: England go for style over substance</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-open-mens-quarter-final-tips-nadals-exit-the-big-talking-point-130522-778.html">Rome Open Men's Quarter-Final Tips: Nadal's exit the big talking point</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-open-mens-day-five-tips-markets-accurate-on-day-of-heavy-favourites-120522-778.html">ATP Rome Open Day Five Tips: Markets accurate on day of heavy favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-rome-day-two-tips-back-underrated-davidovich-fokina-to-surprise-auger-aliassime-100522-204.html">ATP Rome Day Two Tips: Back underrated Davidovich Fokina to surprise Auger-Aliassime</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-byron-nelson-championship-in-play-tips-munoz-makes-the-early-running-130522-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Munoz makes the early running</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-latest-odds-spieth-can-utilise-colonial-power-120522-721.html">US PGA Championship Latest Odds: Spieth can utilise Colonial power</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-10-year-trends-point-to-100522-719.html">US PGA Championship: 10-year trends point to...</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labor sustaining clear poll lead in Australia</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-odds-25-years-on-from-blair-landslide-bettors-are-unconvinced-by-labour-250422-204.html">Next General Election Betting: 25 years after Blair landslide bettors are unconvinced by Labour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2022-odds-uk-are-second-favourites-to-win-saturdays-final-090522-204.html">Eurovision 2022: UK second favourites to win Saturday's final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/linus-udofia-v-denzel-bentley-tips-londoner-to-delight-his-fans-with-a-vital-win-120522-746.html">Linus Udofia v Denzel Bentley: Londoner to delight his fans with a vital win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-7-tips-schmid-might-hold-cort-120522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Tips: Schmid might hold Cort</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-6-tips-cavendish-and-demare-the-pair-to-trust-110522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Tips: Cavendish and Demare the pair to trust</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">FA Cup Final Tips: It'll be tight and tense at Wembley</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-13">13 May 2022</time></li> <li>3:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "FA Cup Final Tips: It'll be tight and tense at Wembley", "name": "FA Cup Final Tips: It'll be tight and tense at Wembley", "description": "Having played out a fascinating League Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalties, Chelsea and the Reds do battle again at Wembley in the FA Cup final. Kevi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/chelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/chelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-13T09:06:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-13T09:10:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/eddd9193b6bf83407abb13e407fc219f1742c8da.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Having played out a fascinating League Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalties, Chelsea and the Reds do battle again at Wembley in the FA Cup final. Kevin Hatchard believes it'll be another nail-biting affair. Chelsea v LiverpoolSaturday 14 May, 16:45Live on BBC One Wembley joy can save Blues' season It was supposed to be the season when Chelsea returned to title contention, having won the Champions League by beating the winners of the Premier League. It was meant to be the season when Thomas Tuchel built on his excellent work in the first few months of his reign. It was expected that having fired Inter to the Scudetto in Italy, Romelu Lukaku would have a similar effect on his hotly-anticipated return to Stamford Bridge. As we know, the reality has been somewhat different, but perhaps that's down to the extraordinary pace set by Manchester City and Liverpool, rather than serious flaws on Chelsea's part. After all, they added the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup to their trophy collection, and they have almost certainly qualified for next season's Champions League. The uncertainty caused by Roman Abramovich's sale of the club has clearly had an effect, and although Lukaku has never looked a bad player, he hasn't looked like the same guy that rag-dolled defenders on a regular basis in Serie A. Add in serious injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James, and you can see why the stratospheric performance levels of the top two haven't been replicated. As well as winning the Champions League in his first season, Tuchel has now taken Chelsea to three domestic finals. They lost last season's FA Cup final to Leicester City and were squeezed out on penalties by Liverpool in this season's League Cup showpiece. Chelsea are hopeful that key midfielder Mateo Kovacic will recover in time to feature, after he was poleaxed by a hyped-up Daniel James in the midweek win at Leeds United. N'Golo Kanté is also a doubt, so Chelsea may have to partner Jorginho with Reuben Loftus-Cheek at the heart of midfield. Lukaku has suddenly started scoring goals, and he caused Liverpool a few issues in the League Cup final, so he may get the nod in attack. Quadruple bid is clinging to life Liverpool could still win the quadruple, and we are speeding towards the middle of May. It is a positively Herculean achievement, especially when you consider that in the last five seasons, the Reds' net spend in the transfer market has been lower than that of both Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa. A squad has been carefully constructed and then superbly managed by Jürgen Klopp, and Liverpool have reaped the rewards. Champions of Europe in 2019, champions of England in 2020 for the first time in 30 years. This truly is a golden age for Liverpool fans. And yet it could still be a disappointing end to the campaign. Manchester City are realistically one win away from their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons, and Liverpool face tough opposition in this FA Cup final and in the Champions League final against a Real Madrid side that has consistently defied football logic to squeeze past PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. This month could contain memorable glory for Klopp's men, or the bitter taste of opportunities missed. There is so much to admire about the way Liverpool have performed this season. They have scored 89 goals in the Premier League, conceding just 24, and they have won 26 of their 36 top-flight matches. They go into this final with a 15-match unbeaten run, and even that was a 1-0 loss to Inter in the Champions League that proved irrelevant. Including their penalty shootout victory against Chelsea in the League Cup final, they have won 25 of their last 30 competitive matches. Mo Salah was rested in midweek against Aston Villa, and is expected to return to the XI here. Fabinho was injured in that 2-1 win, and looks likely to miss out. Joel Matip will probably get the nod ahead of Ibrahima Konate in central defence. Liverpool fair favourites, but Chelsea can make them work Liverpool are [2.15] to win this inside 90 minutes, but all three of the clubs' meetings this seasons have been draws, and the League Cup clash between them at Wembley in February went all the way to penalties. Liverpool have outperformed Chelsea over the course of the season, but that doesn't mean that Chelsea aren't a dangerous side that can push them really hard at a neutral venue. I'll back Chelsea/Draw in the Double Chance market (Home or Draw) at [1.85]. We get a winner if Chelsea win in 90 minutes or the final goes to extra time. It may well be that Liverpool are too strong for Chelsea in the end, but this is a play on price, as I just think Klopp's side are a bit too short. Unders bet makes sense Two of the clubs' three meetings this season have featured fewer than three goals, and Under 2.5 Goals is an attractive price here at [2.0]. Chelsea's two games against Manchester City in the Premier League this term featured just one goal apiece, as did their Champions League final meeting last season. Chelsea's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes. Tuchel knows how to set a team up defensively, and I can't see him trying to turn this into a firefight. I'm happy to take the Under 2.5 Goals here, even with Liverpool's incredible attacking talent. Sizzling Sadio can show up Sadio Mane was the main man of the semi-final as he helped blow away Manchester City with a brace, and he got the winner in midweek at Villa Park. The Senegal star has scored in seven of his last 11 games, and has been eclipsing even Mo Salah recently. We can back Mane to have a shot on target, and then use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Liverpool to win the Corners Match Bet at [2.4]. Liverpool have had more corners than Chelsea in all three of their competitive meetings this season, and in the League Cup final the count was 11-2 in Liverpool's favour.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/eddd9193b6bf83407abb13e407fc219f1742c8da.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/eddd9193b6bf83407abb13e407fc219f1742c8da.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/eddd9193b6bf83407abb13e407fc219f1742c8da.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/eddd9193b6bf83407abb13e407fc219f1742c8da.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/eddd9193b6bf83407abb13e407fc219f1742c8da.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool forward Sadio Mane"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sadio Mane is in excellet form for Liverpool</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520509" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198520509","entry_title":"FA Cup Final Tips: It\u0027ll be tight and tense at Wembley"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520509">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=FA%20Cup%20Final%20Tips%3A%20It%27ll%20be%20tight%20and%20tense%20at%20Wembley&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html&text=FA%20Cup%20Final%20Tips%3A%20It%27ll%20be%20tight%20and%20tense%20at%20Wembley" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Having played out a fascinating League Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalties, Chelsea and the Reds do battle again at Wembley in the FA Cup final. Kevin Hatchard believes it'll be another nail-biting affair.</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"The three meetings between these clubs have all been drawn after 90 minutes, and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won't want to make this a firefight early on." <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520509">Back Under 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520573">Chelsea v Liverpool</a></strong><br><strong>Saturday 14 May, 16:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BBC One</strong><h2>Wembley joy can save Blues' season</h2><p></p><p>It was supposed to be the season when Chelsea returned to title contention, having won the Champions League by beating the winners of the Premier League. It was meant to be the season when <strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> built on his excellent work in the first few months of his reign. It was expected that having fired Inter to the Scudetto in Italy, <strong>Romelu Lukaku</strong> would have a similar effect on his hotly-anticipated return to Stamford Bridge.</p><p>As we know, the reality has been somewhat different, but perhaps that's down to the extraordinary pace set by Manchester City and Liverpool, rather than serious flaws on Chelsea's part. After all, they added the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup to their trophy collection, and they have almost certainly qualified for next season's Champions League. The uncertainty caused by Roman Abramovich's sale of the club has clearly had an effect, and although Lukaku has never looked a bad player, he hasn't looked like the same guy that rag-dolled defenders on a regular basis in Serie A. Add in <strong>serious injuries</strong> to Ben Chilwell and Reece James, and you can see why the stratospheric performance levels of the top two haven't been replicated.</p><p>As well as winning the Champions League in his first season, Tuchel has now taken Chelsea to three domestic finals. They lost last season's FA Cup final to Leicester City and were squeezed out on penalties by Liverpool in this season's League Cup showpiece.</p><p>Chelsea are hopeful that key midfielder <strong>Mateo Kovacic</strong> will recover in time to feature, after he was poleaxed by a hyped-up Daniel James in the midweek win at Leeds United. N'Golo Kanté is also a doubt, so Chelsea may have to partner Jorginho with Reuben Loftus-Cheek at the heart of midfield. Lukaku has suddenly started scoring goals, and he caused Liverpool a few issues in the League Cup final, so he may get the nod in attack.</p><h2>Quadruple bid is clinging to life</h2><p></p><p>Liverpool could still <strong>win the quadruple,</strong> and we are speeding towards the middle of May. It is a positively Herculean achievement, especially when you consider that in the last five seasons, the Reds' net spend in the transfer market has been lower than that of both Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa. A squad has been carefully constructed and then superbly managed by Jürgen Klopp, and Liverpool have reaped the rewards. Champions of Europe in 2019, champions of England in 2020 for the first time in 30 years. This truly is a <strong>golden age</strong> for Liverpool fans.</p><p>And yet it could still be a disappointing end to the campaign. Manchester City are realistically one win away from their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons, and Liverpool face tough opposition in this FA Cup final and in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-real-madrid/31430195" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Champions League final</a> against a Real Madrid side that has consistently defied football logic to squeeze past PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. This month could contain memorable glory for Klopp's men, or the bitter taste of opportunities missed.</p><blockquote>There is so much to admire about the way Liverpool have performed this season. They have scored 89 goals in the Premier League, conceding just 24, and they have won 26 of their 36 top-flight matches. They go into this final with a 15-match unbeaten run, and even that was a 1-0 loss to Inter in the Champions League that proved irrelevant. Including their penalty shootout victory against Chelsea in the League Cup final, they have won 25 of their last 30 competitive matches.</blockquote><p><strong>Mo Salah</strong> was rested in midweek against Aston Villa, and is expected to return to the XI here. Fabinho was injured in that 2-1 win, and looks likely to miss out. Joel Matip will probably get the nod ahead of Ibrahima Konate in central defence.</p><h2>Liverpool fair favourites, but Chelsea can make them work</h2><p></p><p>Liverpool are <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520573">to win</a></strong> this inside 90 minutes, but all three of the clubs' meetings this seasons have been draws, and the League Cup clash between them at Wembley in February went all the way to penalties.</p><p>Liverpool have outperformed Chelsea over the course of the season, but that doesn't mean that Chelsea aren't a dangerous side that can push them really hard at a neutral venue.</p><p>I'll back Chelsea/Draw in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520575">Double Chance</a></strong> market (Home or Draw) at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>. We get a winner if Chelsea win in 90 minutes or the final goes to extra time. It may well be that Liverpool are too strong for Chelsea in the end, but this is a play on price, as I just think Klopp's side are a bit too short.</p><h2>Unders bet makes sense</h2><p></p><p>Two of the clubs' three meetings this season have featured fewer than three goals, and <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520509">Under 2.5 Goals</a></strong> is an attractive price here at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>. Chelsea's two games against Manchester City in the Premier League this term featured just one goal apiece, as did their Champions League final meeting last season. Chelsea's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.</p><p>Tuchel knows how to set a team up defensively, and I can't see him trying to turn this into a firefight. I'm happy to take the Under 2.5 Goals here, even with Liverpool's incredible attacking talent.</p><h2>Sizzling Sadio can show up</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Sadio Mane</strong> was the main man of the semi-final as he helped blow away Manchester City with a brace, and he got the winner in midweek at Villa Park. The Senegal star has scored in seven of his last 11 games, and has been eclipsing even Mo Salah recently.</p><p>We can back Mane to have a shot on target, and then use the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/chelsea-v-liverpool/31419629">Bet Builder</a></strong> to back Liverpool to win the Corners Match Bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>. Liverpool have had more corners than Chelsea in all three of their competitive meetings this season, and in the League Cup final the count was 11-2 in Liverpool's favour.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Earn £10 in Cash For Every Friend You efer</h2> <p>For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520509">Back Under 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/chelsea-v-liverpool/31419629">Back Sadio Mane to have a shot on target and Liverpool to win the Corners Match Bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></strong></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198520509" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English FA Cup: Chelsea v Liverpool (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 14 May, 4.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.198520509" data-price="1.99" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47972">1.99</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.198520509" data-price="2.02" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">2.02</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.198520509" data-price="1.99" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47973">1.99</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.198520509" data-price="2.02" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47973">2.02</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html%23gobet-1.198520509">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html%23gobet-1.198520509">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520509" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198520509","entry_title":"FA Cup Final Tips: It\u0027ll be tight and tense at Wembley"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198520509">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=FA%20Cup%20Final%20Tips%3A%20It%27ll%20be%20tight%20and%20tense%20at%20Wembley&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fchelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html&text=FA%20Cup%20Final%20Tips%3A%20It%27ll%20be%20tight%20and%20tense%20at%20Wembley" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/chelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-tips---tight-and-tense-at-wembley-130522-140.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-final-bet-builder-back-chelsea-and-liverpool-to-score-in-3-1-acca-120522-204.html">FA Cup Final Bet Builder: Back Chelsea and Liverpool to score in 3/1 acca</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/b7d8a8d28f538eea3fdd6be451f809974f5beaf3.728x485.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/b7d8a8d28f538eea3fdd6be451f809974f5beaf3.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-betting-tips-four-key-battles-in-liverpool-v-chelsea-110522-722.html">FA Cup Final: Where Liverpool v Chelsea will be won</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1683ced2bf0c16482a3ba46beb0c98e71743cab1.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1683ced2bf0c16482a3ba46beb0c98e71743cab1.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/fa-cup-final-betting-draw-appeals-with-chelsea-frustrating-liverpool-again-100522-718.html">FA Cup Final Betting: Draw appeals with Chelsea frustrating Liverpool again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">More FA Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class="active "> FA Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1652436666" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
FA Cup
FA Cup Final Tips: It'll be tight and tense at Wembley
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket