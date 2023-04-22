</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Brighton v Man Utd: Back big 20/1 Bet Builder as Seagulls sink Utd
Paul Higham
22 April 2023
2 min read Paul Higham is backing Brighton to grab their first ever Wembley win and also has a big 20/1 Bet Builder for their FA Cup semi-final against Man Utd... Brighton have never won a game at Wembley Man Utd lost three of last five FA Cup semis Back big 20/1 Bet Builder on cards, shots and fouls Bet £5 on a Bet Builder on this game &amp; get a free £5 Bet Builder Seagulls seeking first ever Wembley win It's just a third FA Cup semi-final for Brighton but second in four years after losing to Man City in 2019 to make it no wins from five visits to the national stadium - including defeat in their 1983 final replay against Man Utd. They've beaten the Red Devils in their last two games though and it's quite a surprise to see them 10 points behind Sunday's opponents as it's widely accepted that they've looked at least their equal, if not better, throughout the season. Roberto De Zerbi has slipped in seamlessly and has the Seagulls playing some wonderful stuff, so confidence could hardly be higher after a week off to prepare after totally outplaying Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday. It all adds up to them actually going into this game as favourites with the bookies. Red Devils need quick response after Sevilla shocker There's not too much to say about United's capitulation in Seville on Thursday, when they were outthought, outfought and outplayed by La Liga strugglers - with awful defensive errors from Harry Maguire and David De Gea causing their downfall. And with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane out Maguire may have to start again at Wembley and Brighton will definitely target him with their high-energy pressing from the front. "When we make such mistakes it is very difficult to win a football game.""When you are playing for Man Utd, you have to be ready for every game... we have to blame ourselves."Erik ten Hag was not pleased with his side's performance in Seville @DannyJamieson #UEL pic.twitter.com/B1vdi6FdAQ -- Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023 Getting Bruno Fernandes back from suspension will help, as will Marcus Rashford being able to start after coming off the bench in Spain, but energy and morale will be an issue for Erik ten Hag after such a horrific loss. United have won all five of their FA Cup ties against Brighton, but their recent run in semi-finals isn't great as they've lost three of their past five having previously won 13 on the spin, so they'll have to work hard to equal Arsenal's record of 21 FA Cup final appearances. Brighton surprising favourites The Seagulls are 13/10 favourites for this which is overall a surprise, but if you watched them at Stamford Bridge last week, then Man Utd in Spain on Thursday and factor in the short turnaround then it's fair enough. United are 15/8 with the draw after 90 minutes priced at 13/5. We've been guaranteed goals in this fixture of late, with nine of the past 10 seeing over 2.5 goals while six of those 10 has seen both teams score. Backing the over 2.5 goals and both teams to score double is a 7/10 shot. United still have enough quality to win this and there's much more experience in their squad overall, but Brighton have been in such great form that unless the occasion gets to them I can see them getting the job done. Backing Brighton to win and both teams to score is the pick of the outrights. Brighton to win &amp; both teams to score 3/1 Bet Builder options United fans need not be too down if they're behind at half-time as their last 11 FA Cup goals have all come in the second half - so the 4/5 on Brighton leading at the break makes sense. Player-wise, Rashford's return is badly needed up front to add more cutting edge - and after scoring against Newcastle in the League Cup final he's 13/8 to score at Wembley again. With this game being the Betfair offer game this week, it means that if you Bet £5 on a Bet Builder in this game you'll get a free £5 Bet Builder. So why not try this Bet Builder for the big game at Wembley.. Back Man Utd over 2.5 cards, Casemiro &amp; Caicedo 2+ fouls, March &amp; Antony 1+ shot on target 20/1 Brighton will be a handful - teenager Evan Ferguson will give United's defence all kinds of problems, while the excellent Kaoru Mitoma has two goals and two assists in his four FA Cup games. Mitoma is 5/4 in the goal and assist market, where Brighton have plenty of options as Alexis Mac Allister has been involved in 12 goals this season, Solly March 16 and Pascal Gross 15. If we look at these players in terms of shots on target, at the price March is the pick at 5/6 to hit the target just once, which he's managed in eight of his last 10. And given how Brighton play and the way the game could go then Man Utd to get over 2.5 cards at 17/10 could be a gift, considering they got six on their last trip to Wembley. And with the likes of Fernandes, Casemiro and Maguire around there are plenty of candidates to help us land that one. Casemiro makes it in to give away 2+ fouls against what is a lively Brighton attacking midfield, where Moises Caicedo is also backed for a couple of fouls, as he's done in five of his last seven. And just to finish us off, we'll add a shot on target for Man Utd's Antony, who has been growing in stature recently and has hit the target in 12 of his last 14.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertoDeZerbi.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertoDeZerbi.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertoDeZerbi.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Higham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_higham" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertoDeZerbi.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertoDeZerbi.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertoDeZerbi.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertoDeZerbi.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Roberto De Zerbi"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Roberto De Zerbi can lead Brighton to the FA Cup final</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Brighton%20v%20Man%20Utd%3A%20Back%20big%2020%2F1%20Bet%20Builder%20as%20Seagulls%20sink%20Utd&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fbrighton-v-man-utd-fa-cup-tips-seagulls-to-sink-utd-and-20-1-bet-builder-210423-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fbrighton-v-man-utd-fa-cup-tips-seagulls-to-sink-utd-and-20-1-bet-builder-210423-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fbrighton-v-man-utd-fa-cup-tips-seagulls-to-sink-utd-and-20-1-bet-builder-210423-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fbrighton-v-man-utd-fa-cup-tips-seagulls-to-sink-utd-and-20-1-bet-builder-210423-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fbrighton-v-man-utd-fa-cup-tips-seagulls-to-sink-utd-and-20-1-bet-builder-210423-1063.html&text=Brighton%20v%20Man%20Utd%3A%20Back%20big%2020%2F1%20Bet%20Builder%20as%20Seagulls%20sink%20Utd" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham is backing Brighton to grab their first ever Wembley win and also has a big 20/1 Bet Builder for their FA Cup semi-final against Man Utd...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Brighton have never won a game at Wembley</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Man Utd lost three of last five FA Cup semis</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back big <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">20/1 Bet Builder</a> on cards, shots and fouls</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bet £5 on a Bet Builder on this game & <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport">get a free £5 Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Seagulls seeking first ever Wembley win</h2><p></p><p>It's just <strong>a third FA Cup semi-final for Brighton</strong> but second in four years after losing to Man City in 2019 to make it no wins from five visits to the national stadium - including <strong>defeat in their 1983 final replay against Man Utd.</strong></p><p><strong>They've beaten the Red Devils in their last two</strong> games though and it's quite a surprise to see them 10 points behind Sunday's opponents as it's widely accepted that they've looked at least their equal, if not better, throughout the season.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Roberto De Zerbi </strong>has slipped in seamlessly and has the Seagulls playing some wonderful stuff, so confidence could hardly be higher after a week off to prepare after totally <strong>outplaying Chelsea at Stamford Bridge </strong>last Saturday.</p> </blockquote><p>It all adds up to them actually <strong>going into this game as favourites</strong> with the bookies.</p><h2>Red Devils need quick response after Sevilla shocker</h2><p></p><p>There's not too much to say about United's capitulation in Seville on Thursday, when they were outthought, outfought and outplayed by La Liga strugglers - with awful defensive errors from <strong>Harry Maguire and David De Gea</strong> causing their downfall.</p><p>And with <strong>Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane</strong> out Maguire may have to start again at Wembley and Brighton will definitely target him with their high-energy pressing from the front.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">"When we make such mistakes it is very difficult to win a football game."<br><br>"When you are playing for Man Utd, you have to be ready for every game... we have to blame ourselves."<br><br>Erik ten Hag was not pleased with his side's performance in Seville <br><br><a href="https://twitter.com/DannyJamieson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DannyJamieson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UEL</a> <a href="https://t.co/B1vdi6FdAQ">pic.twitter.com/B1vdi6FdAQ</a></p> -- Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) <a href="https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1649163390462435330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Getting <strong>Bruno Fernandes</strong> back from suspension will help, as will <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> being able to start after coming off the bench in Spain, but energy and morale will be an issue for <strong>Erik ten Hag </strong>after such a horrific loss.</p><p><strong>United have won all five of their FA Cup ties against Brighton</strong>, but their recent run in semi-finals isn't great as they've lost three of their past five having previously won 13 on the spin, so they'll have to work hard to equal Arsenal's record of 21 FA Cup final appearances.</p><h2>Brighton surprising favourites</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">The Seagulls are 13/10 favourites</a> for this which is overall a surprise, but if <strong>you watched them at Stamford Bridge last week</strong>, then Man Utd in Spain on Thursday and factor in the short turnaround then it's fair enough.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">United are 15/8</a> with the draw after 90 minutes<strong> priced at 13/5.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>We've been guaranteed goals in this fixture of late, with <strong>nine of the past 10 seeing over 2.5 goals</strong> while six of those 10 has seen both teams score.</p> </blockquote><p>Backing the <strong>over 2.5 goals and both teams to score</strong> double <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">is a 7/10 shot. </a></p><p>United still have enough quality to win this and there's much more experience in their squad overall, but <strong>Brighton have been in such great form</strong> that unless the occasion gets to them I can see them getting the job done.</p><p>Backing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">Brighton to win and both teams to score</a> is the <strong>pick of the outrights.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Brighton to win & both teams to score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3/1</a></div><h2>Bet Builder options</h2><p></p><p>United fans need not be too down if they're behind at half-time as their last 11 FA Cup goals have all come in the second half - <strong>so the 4/5 on Brighton leading at the break makes sense.</strong></p><p>Player-wise, <strong>Rashford's return is badly needed</strong> up front to add more cutting edge - and after scoring against Newcastle in the League Cup final <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">he's 13/8 to score at Wembley again.</a></p><blockquote> <p>With this game being the Betfair offer game this week, it means that if you <strong>Bet £5 on a Bet Builder in this game you'll <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport">get a free £5 Bet Builder.</a></strong></p> <p>So<strong> </strong>why not try this Bet Builder for the big game at Wembley..</p> <div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man Utd over 2.5 cards, Casemiro & Caicedo 2+ fouls, March & Antony 1+ shot on target</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">20/1</a></div> </blockquote><p>Brighton will be a handful - teenager Evan Ferguson will give United's defence all kinds of problems, while <strong>the excellent Kaoru Mitoma has two goals and two assists in his four FA Cup games.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">Mitoma is 5/4 in the goal and assist market</a>, where Brighton have plenty of options as <strong>Alexis Mac Allister has been involved in 12 goals this season</strong>, Solly March 16 and Pascal Gross 15.</p><p>If we look at these players in terms of shots on target, at the price March is the pick <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">at 5/6 to hit the target</a> just once, which <strong>he's managed in eight of his last 10.</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="Casemiro.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/7e334cd5d0c359b00b4528e0f8ab095143b07c49.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p>And given how Brighton play and the way the game could go then <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/brighton-v-man-utd/32201949?selectedGroup=1611933388">Man Utd to get over 2.5 cards at 17/10</a> could be a gift, considering <strong>they got six on their last trip to Wembley.</strong></p><p>And with the likes of <strong>Fernandes, Casemiro and Maguire</strong> around there are plenty of candidates to help us land that one.</p><p>Casemiro makes it in to<strong> give away 2+ fouls</strong> against what is a lively Brighton attacking midfield, where <strong>Moises Caicedo is also backed for a couple of fouls,</strong> as he's done in five of his last seven.</p><p>And just to finish us off, we'll add a shot on target for <strong>Man Utd's Antony</strong>, who has been growing in stature recently and has hit the target in 12 of his last 14.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Brighton v Manchester United in the FA Cup this Sunday. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB230423">You must opt-in</a>. 