Nice way to see in the New Year for lucky punter

£5 14-fold BTTS Acca returns £7,072.47

EFL, FA Cup, Spanish & French cups all included

Goal 6 minutes into stoppage time lands the bet

The year 2024 couldn't have started better for one lucky Betfair punter who collected over £7k from a £5 stake on Saturday's English and European football.

The remarkable bet included 14 Both Teams to Score selections across games in England's League One, League Two and the FA Cup, as well as games in Spain's Copa del Rey and France's Coupe de France.

Port Vale 3-3 Charlton

Cheltenham 2-1 Portsmouth

Burton 1-1 Wycombe

Bradford 2-4 Crawley

Salford 2-2 Forest Green

Swindon 2-2 Colchester

Hull 1-1 Birmingham

Stoke 2-4 Brighton

QPR 2-3 Bournemouth

Norwich 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Lugo 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Late stoppage time goal seals the bet

The lucky punder didn't appear to have much concern with his selections in England, with the likes of Brighton and Bournemouth in the FA Cup being involved in some high-scoring games, while League One and League Two games also witnessed early goals.

The FA Cup tie between Hull and Birmingham did requre an 87th minute equaliser for the Tigers, but undoubtedly the most dramatic leg of the Acca came in France involving the game between Olympique Ales and Paris FC.

Paris scored in just the second minute, meaning Ales had 88 minutes, plus stoppage time to land the Both Teams to Score selection.

However, the second goal of the game didn't arrive untl midway through the second half, and it went to Paris, meaning our punter will still waiting for an Ales goal to keep his dream alive.

And quite remarkably, as the bet headed towards being a loser, Ales were awarded a penalty in the 96th minute, which was calmly converted by striker Barhim Mahamat Ahmat.

We all need a bit of luck in landing such adventurous bets, and our punter certainly got that with Ahmat's 96th goal.

Maybe our lucky punter will spend just a fraction of his £7,072.47 winnings on buying the Ales striker a very well-deserved drink!

