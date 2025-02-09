Bet Builder Tips: Three to back in the FA Cup on Sunday

Blackburn backed to beat Premier League strugglers at 4/1 5.00

Championship club Blackburn have a decent record in the FA Cup in recent years. They have progressed from each of their last six fourth round ties and reached at least the fifth round in each of the last two seasons. Premier League Wolves, meanwhile, are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-94/1994-95.

It is tempting to say Wolves's relegation worries (they are 17th in the table) mean they will want to concentrate on preserving their top flight status. Then again, Blackburn are fifth in the second tier and aiming to win promotion, so this competition will not be their priority either. There may not be a huge amount between the teams but 4/15.00 on the hosts is an appealing price.

Recommended Bet Back Blackburn and Under 3.5 goals SBK 4/1

Last time these two met it was 2017 and the Pilgrims earned a 0-0 draw at Anfield before losing the replay 1-0 at Home Park. It is difficult to envisage the Premier League leaders letting this one go to a replay, however, and we will back them to win comfortably against the Championship's bottom side.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota has been involved in 10 goals in his 12 FA Cup appearances (6 goals, 4 assists) and has scored (2 goals) or assisted (1 goal) in all three of his away games in the competition. Get on the Portuguese to register in Devon this Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool -1 and Jota to score SBK 6/4

Tottenham have won nine of their last 10 away games against Aston Villa in all competitions (L1), with their last two wins coming by the same 4-0 scoreline (April 2022 and March 2024). The latter indicates that Ange Postecoglou knows how to get the better of Unai Emery here.

On top of this, Villa have not reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for a decade. Spurs on the other hand have one four of their last five at this stage of the competition.

When you consider those precdents, 13/53.60 on the away side to continue their fine record at Villa Park on Sunday, with the hosts 8/111.73, makes Postecoglou's team an appealing bet. As for who might make the difference in a Spurs win, Son Heung-min has been involved in more FA Cup goals than any other Tottenham player (26 - 14 goals, 12 assists).