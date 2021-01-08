Aston Villa v Liverpool: Match goes ahead but Villa to pick youngsters after Covid outbreak

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Friday, 19:45

Live on BT Sport

Aston Villa are set to field youth team players in tonight's FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool at Villa Park after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the hosts' squad.

The club closed their training ground on Thursday but confirmed on Friday morning that the match will go ahead.

Villa are set to field a team drawn from their under-23 and under-18 ranks which has seen Liverpool shorten to 1.162/13 on the Exchange having been backed at 2.3811/8 before the outbreak.

Aston Villa can confirm that the #EmiratesFACup Third Round tie with Liverpool will be played at Villa Park this evening (7.45pm KO). pic.twitter.com/euhAuRSvF7 ? Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2021

The FA requirements are that a game must go ahead if 14 players are available and registered to take part.

Liverpool shorten to heavy odds-on

Liverpool have had problems away from home this season, most notably when losing 7-2 at Villa Park, and there were solid grounds for backing the hosts tonight, especially with the lingering suspicion that the FA Cup is not a competition Jurgen Klopp takes seriously.

Positive Covid tests in the Villa ranks changed everything and they are out to 19.5 in the match odds.

On the Asian handicap Liverpool -2.5 is 1.865/6 so bettors are confident that Klopp's team will win comfortably, even though he's likely to pick young players too.

Is it an over-reaction in the betting? Ironically, the roles were almost reversed last season, when Villa played Liverpool in the League Cup. With the Reds competing in the Club World Cup in Qatar, Klopp sent out a team with an average age of 19.5 and lost 5-0.

Same Game Multi

With Liverpool now heavy odds-on favourites to win the tie, jumping over to the Betfair Sportsbook for a Same Game Multi is likely to be a popular option.

The Goalscorer markets will be added once the actual starting line-ups are confirmed, but for now you can back Liverpool to lead at the interval, win the game, and there be Over 3.5 Goals in the match at 2.12 for example, a solid-looking wager if you fancy the Reds to win easily.

But will Klopp field a very inexperienced side himself? The Reds manager has never really took domestic cup competitions seriously since his arrival, and with many injuries in defence, tonight's back four could be a very youthful one if he chooses to rest the defenders he's been starting in recent games.

Remember, the tie will be decided on the night, and in the Method of Vicotry market you can back Either Team in Extra Time at 11/1 or Either Team on Penalties at 20/1.

It seems team news is going to be crucial ahead of this one.